Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Bhopal News / 2 dead, several injured after falling into well in MP's Vidisha; rescue ops on
bhopal news

2 dead, several injured after falling into well in MP's Vidisha; rescue ops on

A police officer said earlier that the girl was still in the well and that it was not clear if she was also injured when the well's boundary wall collapsed.
Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 16, 2021 06:22 AM IST
The dead and the injured were among the nearly 40 people, who gathered to watch rescuers trying to pull out the girl from the well. (ANI Photo)

At least two people died and several others were injured after they fell into a 40-feet-deep well in Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha distict on Thursday during a rescue operation to pull out an eight-year-old girl, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said. Chouhan extended his condolences over the loss of lives in the accident and said rescue work is still underway.

"Have received information that two people have lost their lives in Ganjbasoda. Their bodies have been recovered. I pay homage to those who lost their lives in the accident and pray to God to give peace to the departed souls. The rescue work is still on and I am continuously monitoring the situation," Chouhan tweet, roughly translated from Hindi, read.

The dead and the injured were among the nearly 40 people, who gathered to watch rescuers trying to pull out the girl, who fell into the well on Thursday evening while playing. Bhopal division's additional director general of police Sai Manohar said as people were trying to rescue her the well's boundary wall caved in and they fell into the well.

MP’s medical education minister Vishvas Kailash Sarang, who was sent by Chouhan to Ganjbasoda, said shortly before midnight that about 23 people were rescued and 13 have been admitted to hospital. Sarang, the guardian minister of Vidisha district 50 km from the state capital of Bhopal, said he has ordered a high-level probe into the accident.

A police officer said that the girl was still in the well and that it was not clear if she was also injured when the well's boundary wall collapsed.

According to earlier reports, the rescue operation was suspended for some time after a tractor being used by them also fell into the well. Personnel of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the state-level disaster response force were involved in pulling out people from the well.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
madhya pradesh shivraj singh chouhan
TRENDING NEWS

Meet Delhi’s ‘Nest man’ who is building homes for hundreds of birds

Woman discovers 18 snakes in her bedroom, shares pictures

Psst, a bite please! Woman voices thoughts of her cats, leaves netizens giggling

Passenger invites cab driver for helicopter ride, he shares video
TRENDING TOPICS
Maharashtra SSC result
PM Modi
Malik movie review
Rishabh Pant
Horoscope Today
India Covid Cases
Gold Price
Zika cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP