2 dead, several injured after falling into well in MP's Vidisha; rescue ops on

At least two people died and several others were injured after they fell into a 40-feet-deep well in Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha distict on Thursday during a rescue operation to pull out an eight-year-old girl, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said. Chouhan extended his condolences over the loss of lives in the accident and said rescue work is still underway.

"Have received information that two people have lost their lives in Ganjbasoda. Their bodies have been recovered. I pay homage to those who lost their lives in the accident and pray to God to give peace to the departed souls. The rescue work is still on and I am continuously monitoring the situation," Chouhan tweet, roughly translated from Hindi, read.

गंजबासौदा में हुई दुर्घटना में अब तक दो लोगों के निधन की दुःखद सूचना मिली है, उनके शव निकाले जा चुके हैं। मैं उन्हें श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित करता हूँ और ईश्वर से प्रार्थना करता हूँ कि वे दिवंगत आत्माओं को शांति दें। बचावकार्य अभी जारी है, मैं लगातार मॉनिटरिंग कर रहा हूँ। — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) July 15, 2021

The dead and the injured were among the nearly 40 people, who gathered to watch rescuers trying to pull out the girl, who fell into the well on Thursday evening while playing. Bhopal division's additional director general of police Sai Manohar said as people were trying to rescue her the well's boundary wall caved in and they fell into the well.

MP’s medical education minister Vishvas Kailash Sarang, who was sent by Chouhan to Ganjbasoda, said shortly before midnight that about 23 people were rescued and 13 have been admitted to hospital. Sarang, the guardian minister of Vidisha district 50 km from the state capital of Bhopal, said he has ordered a high-level probe into the accident.

A police officer said that the girl was still in the well and that it was not clear if she was also injured when the well's boundary wall collapsed.

According to earlier reports, the rescue operation was suspended for some time after a tractor being used by them also fell into the well. Personnel of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the state-level disaster response force were involved in pulling out people from the well.