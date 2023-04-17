Home / Cities / Bhopal News / Curfew imposed in Madhya Pradesh’s Khandwa after communal tension; 5 detained

Curfew imposed in Madhya Pradesh’s Khandwa after communal tension; 5 detained

ByShruti Tomar
Apr 17, 2023 09:07 AM IST

Police said the tension was created after four Muslim youths thrashed a Muslim girl, a school lab teacher and a Hindu male student for celebrating birthday in a restaurant on Sunday afternoon

A curfew under Section 144 has been imposed in Madhya Pradesh’s Khandwa and five people including an independent corporator have been detained after communal tension broke out in the city late Sunday, police said.

The Khandwa district administration has imposed Section 144 and heavy police force has been deployed in the area. (Representative Image)
The tension was created after four Muslim youths thrashed a Muslim girl, a school lab teacher and a Hindu male student for celebrating birthday in a restaurant on Sunday afternoon, said Satendra Shukla, superintendent of police (SP), Khandwa. The accused also took away the teacher and Hindu student with them.

On the complaint of the girl, police registered a case against the four Muslim youths for kidnapping and voluntarily causing hurt. Police have arrested two accused while the other two are still at large.

Hindu organisations staged a protest in the afternoon.

Later at 11pm, many Muslims led by corporator Ashfaq Sigad reached Moghat police station and Lal Chowk. They pelted stones at the police station and also shouted slogans against police alleging one-sided action. Three people were injured in the stone pelting.

Police used mild force to disperse the mob. Section 144 was imposed by the district administration and heavy police force has been deployed in the area.

