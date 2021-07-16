3 dead, several injured after falling into well in MP's Vidisha; rescue ops on

Another body was recovered from 40-feet-deep well in Ganj Basoda of Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha distict, taking the death toll in the accident to three so far, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Friday. "In the unfortunate incident of Ganj Basoda, two bodies were found till late night, one body has been taken out this morning. I am constantly in touch with the administration at the spot and monitoring the rescue operations," Shivraj Singh Chouhan said in a series of tweets.

"Minister in charge of Vidisha @VishvasSarang Ji was present at the spot throughout the night as the representative of the state government. Under his supervision, the rescue teams are engaged in rescuing the trapped people. The team of Commissioner, IG, Collector, SP, NDRF, SDRF is helping people at the spot," Chouhan added.

He also said that the state government has decided that financial assistance of ₹5 lakh will be provided to the families of the deceased and ₹50,000 and free treatment will be given to the injured.

MP’s medical education minister Vishvas Kailash Sarang, who was sent by Chouhan to Ganj Basoda, said 19 people have been rescued after they fell into a well on Thursday night during a rescue operation to pull out the eight-year-old girl.

Earlier, Chouhan extended his condolences over the loss of lives in the accident and said rescue work is still underway. "Have received information that two people have lost their lives in Ganjbasoda. Their bodies have been recovered. I pay homage to those who lost their lives in the accident and pray to God to give peace to the departed souls. The rescue work is still on and I am continuously monitoring the situation," Chouhan tweet, roughly translated from Hindi, read.

The dead and the injured were among the nearly 40 people, who gathered to watch rescuers trying to pull out the girl, who fell into the well on Thursday evening while playing. Bhopal division's additional director general of police Sai Manohar said as people were trying to rescue her the well's boundary wall caved in and they fell into the well.

MP's medical education minister Vishvas Kailash Sarang, who was sent by Chouhan to Ganj Basoda, said shortly before midnight that about 23 people were rescued and 13 have been admitted to hospital. Sarang, the guardian minister of Vidisha district 50 km from the state capital of Bhopal, said he has ordered a high-level probe into the accident.

A police officer said that the girl was still in the well and that it was not clear if she was also injured when the well's boundary wall collapsed.

According to earlier reports, the rescue operation was suspended for some time after a tractor being used by them also fell into the well. Personnel of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the state-level disaster response force were involved in pulling out people from the well.