MP cabinet expansion: Three MLAs inducted as ministers

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday expanded his cabinet and inducted three Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs– Gauri Shankar Bisen, Rajendra Shukla and Rahul Lodhi, as ministers.

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (File Photo)

The expansion came in just months ahead of the state assembly polls scheduled for the end of this year.

Governor Mangubhai Patel administered the oath of office as minister to the three legislators at the Raj Bhavan on Saturday morning.

While Bisen and Shukla were administered oaths of office and secrecy as cabinet ministers, Lodhi was administered the oath of minister of state.

Bisen is a former minister, a seven-time MLA from Balaghat and who is also the chairman of the MP Backward Class Commission.

Shukla is also a former minister, a Brahmin leader and four-time MLA from Rewa

Both leaders were unhappy after they were not included in the cabinet in 2020.

Rahul Lodhi, a BJP MLA from Khargapur, Tikamgarh, has been included in the council of ministers for the first time.

He is a nephew of former chief minister Uma Bharti. In MP, there are about 9% Lodhi voters who have influence in over 65 assembly constituencies.

Bisen and Lodhi belong to the Other Backward Class (OBC) community, which makes up more than 45% of the population of Madhya Pradesh.

Earlier, the name of BJP MLA from Narsinghpur Jalam Patel, the brother of Union minister Prahlad Patel, was also on the list but was dropped after dissent among BJP leaders to include him as minister.

With the inclusion of three new ministers, there are now 34 members in the CM Chouhan-led cabinet.

