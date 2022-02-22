Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
MP: 2 booked for allegedly abducting and gang-raping woman

The police, on the complaint of the woman’s family, traced her with the help of her mobile phone location. She was rescued on February 18 from Balaghat.
The accused have been identified as BJP leader from Sarai Komal Gupta and businessman Dhirendra Gupta, police said. (Representational Image)
Published on Feb 22, 2022 11:20 PM IST
ByDheeraj Baghel

BHOPAL/SINGRAULI: A Bharatiya Janata Party mandal president and a businessman have been booked for allegedly abducting and gang-raping a 21-year-old woman in Singrauli district, police said on Tuesday.

The accused were identified as BJP leader from Sarai Komal Gupta and businessman Dhirendra Gupta. Police arrested Dhirendra Gupta under section 363 (punishment for kidnapping) and 376 d (gang rape) of IPC, said Priyanka Pandey, sub-divisional officer of police (SDOP), Deosar. Police are trying to nab Komal Gupta.

The SDOP said, “The woman from the village was abducted on January 26, three days before her marriage, when she was returning after answering nature’s call. She was taken to Balaghat where she was raped for three weeks. On the complaint of the woman’s family, she was traced to Balaghat with the help of her mobile phone location. She was rescued on February 18 from Balaghat.”

“The woman informed the police that Dhirendra Gupta abducted her. He used some spray and she was in an unconscious state. She gained consciousness in Jabalpur. They kept her in a house where they repeatedly raped her,” said the officer.

After the incident, BJP district president Virendra Goyal on Tuesday sacked him from the post of Mandal president and also from the primary membership of the party.

Goyal said, “Komal Gupta’s conduct is unacceptable and he has been removed from the party.”

