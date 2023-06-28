12 killed after vehicle crashes into bridge, falls into river in MP’s Datia
In a tragic incident, as many as 12 persons were killed while three others were injured after a mini truck hit an under construction bridge and fell into an overflowing Buhra river in Datia on Tuesday, said police.
All the deceased are stated to be members of a family. They were going to Tikamgarh from Gwalior in the mini truck for a marriage.
Home minister Narottam Mishra said the rescue operation is going on.
Mishra has directed officials for all possible help to the victim’s families.
A few people are missing, and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team is involved in the rescue operations.