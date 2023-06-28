Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
12 killed after vehicle crashes into bridge, falls into river in MP’s Datia

ByMahesh Shivhare
Jun 28, 2023 10:09 AM IST

All the deceased are stated to be members of a family and they were going to Tikamgarh from Gwalior in the mini truck for a marriage

In a tragic incident, as many as 12 persons were killed while three others were injured after a mini truck hit an under construction bridge and fell into an overflowing Buhra river in Datia on Tuesday, said police.

A few people are missing, and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team is involved in the rescue operations. (HT photo)

All the deceased are stated to be members of a family. They were going to Tikamgarh from Gwalior in the mini truck for a marriage.

Home minister Narottam Mishra said the rescue operation is going on.

Mishra has directed officials for all possible help to the victim’s families.

A few people are missing, and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team is involved in the rescue operations.

