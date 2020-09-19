e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 19, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Biker refused fuel for not wearing mask, returns with mob of 10, assaults petrol pump staff in Vasai

Biker refused fuel for not wearing mask, returns with mob of 10, assaults petrol pump staff in Vasai

cities Updated: Sep 19, 2020 22:46 IST
Ram Parmar
Ram Parmar
         

Manickpur police on Friday booked nine persons for allegedly assaulting a Vasai-based petrol bunker owner and his staff after they were refused fuel for not wearing a face mask. The duo also vandalised the petrol pump.

Mukesh Patel, the owner of the pump, in his complaint, said that at around 7.30pm, a rider drove into the pump to fill petrol. The staff told him that they were not selling fuel to those not wearing face masks as per the orders of the Palghar district collector.

The biker refused to leave. The pump attendant then asked him to move aside as he was blocking the other customers, said Patel.

The biker parked the bike and left, and soon returned with a mob of 10 to 12 men. “They damaged the fuel dispensing machines and office furniture and a woman attendant Pratiksha Rane alleged that the rider held her hand, dragged her a few metres and slapped her on the face,” said Patel. The other attendants were also assaulted by the rider and his friends. Patel was manhandled by the unruly mob.

Police reached the spot and dispersed the crowd. We have registered a case under section 147 (rioting), 352 (assault) of the Indian Penal Code against nine men, including the biker. “The act has been captured on the CCTV camera of the pump, and we are probing further. No one has been arrested yet,” said senior inspector Rajendra Kamble of Manickpur police.

top news
CBI’s new salvo to oppose Lalu Yadav’s bail may spell trouble for others
CBI’s new salvo to oppose Lalu Yadav’s bail may spell trouble for others
MI vs CSK live: Rayudu falls for 71 but du Plessis keeps CSK in the hunt
MI vs CSK live: Rayudu falls for 71 but du Plessis keeps CSK in the hunt
Journalist spying case: Delhi Police makes 2 more arrests, including Chinese woman
Journalist spying case: Delhi Police makes 2 more arrests, including Chinese woman
Mumbai locals: More trains from Monday, private bank staff can travel
Mumbai locals: More trains from Monday, private bank staff can travel
‘Much better prepared than February, March’: Doctors on battling Covid-19
‘Much better prepared than February, March’: Doctors on battling Covid-19
J-K gets Rs 1,350 crore economic package, 50% rebate on power, water bills
J-K gets Rs 1,350 crore economic package, 50% rebate on power, water bills
Monsoon Session likely to be curtailed amid Covid-19 threat
Monsoon Session likely to be curtailed amid Covid-19 threat
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
IPL 2020IPL 2020, MI vs CSK LiveParliament Monsoon Session LiveKangana RanautIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 UpdatesUrmila Matondkar

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In