BJP has ruined India’s economy: Himachal Congress chief Rathore

Rathore said he does not think that the present government will be able to pull the country out of recession and the demise of Indian economy started the day Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrogantly announced demonetisation in 2016.

cities Updated: Sep 01, 2020 20:58 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Shimla
Kuldeep Singh Rathore
Kuldeep Singh Rathore (HT File)
         

Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) president Kuldeep Singh Rathore on Tuesday lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led central government over negative Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and said that the party has ruined India’s economy.

In a statement issued here, Rathore said he does not think that the present government will be able to pull the country out of recession and the demise of Indian economy started the day Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrogantly announced demonetisation in 2016.

“He destroyed many industries in the country by implementing Goods and Services Tax (GST) without any discussion and suggestions, the results of which can be seen today as the country’s economy is completely devastated,” he said.

He said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi kept reminding the PM but he does not listen to the opposition or the public. “Narendra Modi led government has no worries about the country and its people at a time when people are suffering due to Covid-19 pandemic. Crores of people lost their jobs during lockdown period and the government still has not made any plan to rehabilitate them,” Rathore added.

Expressing concern over the country’s GDP falling below zero, Rathore said Narendra Modi should answer every question put up by the Congress to make things clear. “The gap between rich and poor is widening which can be a big threat to a developing country like ours,” he said.

