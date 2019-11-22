BJP’s Mai Dhore elected Pimpri-Chinchwad mayor,

cities

PUNE: Sixty-one-year old Usha alias Mai Dhore was elected as the 26th mayor of Pimpri-Chinchwad on Friday and BJP corporator Tushar Hinge as deputy mayor on Friday. Hinge was elected unopposed. Dhore will be the city’s seventh woman mayor.

NCP corporator Mai Kate had contested the elections for the mayoral post even as BJP’s senior corporator Eknath Pawar lobbied hard for the unopposed election of the BJP candidate. While Kate received 41 votes, Mai Dhore got a total 81 votes.

Although the ‘Maha Shiv Adhadi alliance between the Shiv Sena, Congress and the NCP is yet to form in the state, the three parties struck an alliance for the PCMC polls mayoral election.

The six NCP corporators voted for Shiv Sena candidate on Friday and three Sena candidates were absent for the voting. Sena’s Pramod Kute, Nilesh Barne, Ashwini Chinchwade, Maharashtra Nav Nirman Sena’s (MNS) corporator Sachin Chikhale and independent corporator Navnath Jagtap were absent for mayoral and deputy mayoral election.

BJP’s 77 corporators and four independent corporators voted for BJP’s corporator Mai Dhore. She received total 81 votes.

NCP’s Mai Kate received 35 votes even as NCP corporator Anuradha Gophane was absent for voting.

Shiv Sena’s group leader Rahul Kalate, corporator Sachin Bhosale, Amit Gawade, corporator Meenal Yadav, Rekha Darshile, Ashwini Waghmare voted in favour of NCP’s mayoral candidate Mai Kate. She received 41 votes.

New mayor aims to work for clean and beautiful city

Addressing the media after her victory, Mai Dhore said, “I have planned to draft the plan for clean and beautiful Pimpri-Chinchwad. Today, water is the major issue of the twin town and with the help of the people and experts the issue will resolved in the future.”

She added that the retaining walls near the Pavana river, Indrayani river and Mula river will be built to avoid the flood menace in low line area. Equal attention will be given for the recreation centres for elderly people and developing more gardens in city, she said.

Born in a farmer’s family in Pimple Nilakh, Mai Dhore has studied up to 10th class and was elected corporator for the first time in 1992 from Sanghvi gavthan panel. She also held the position of deputy mayor of Congress party in 1995-1996. During NCP’s rule in 2006-2007, she was elected to the key position of standing committee chairperson.

