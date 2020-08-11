e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 11, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / BJP state chief questions utility of jumbo facility in Pune

BJP state chief questions utility of jumbo facility in Pune

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state unit chief and Kothrud legislator Chandrakant Patil has sought the utility of Covid jumbo facility in Pune when cases have stabilised and patients are opting for home quarantine.

pune Updated: Aug 11, 2020 19:46 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Pune
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state unit chief and Kothrud legislator Chandrakant Patil
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state unit chief and Kothrud legislator Chandrakant Patil (File photo)
         

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state unit chief and Kothrud legislator Chandrakant Patil has sought the utility of Covid jumbo facility in Pune when cases have stabilised and patients are opting for home quarantine.

Patil, who met Pune municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar on Monday, said that the civic chief was urged to reassess the need to spend Rs 300 crore on jumbo facilities in the city. He said that the number of infected in Pune is showing a downward trend and the facilities may remain underutilised with many opting for home isolation.

Patil cited the example of Mumbai, where, according to him, the jumbo facilities are underutilised.

According to Pune divisional commissioner Saurabh Rao, the two facilities will offer respite to existing health infrastructure in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. “The existing health infrastructure of private hospitals in under tremendous stress and once the two facilities are operational, the hospitals will get some relief,” said Rao on Tuesday during a press conference. Of the two facilities, one is coming up at College of Engineering, Pune at Shivajinagar while the other is at Annasaheb Magar college in Pimpri.

tags
top news
Sachin Pilot on big Priyanka Gandhi role in Rajasthan truce deal
Sachin Pilot on big Priyanka Gandhi role in Rajasthan truce deal
106 locally made trainer aircraft in India’s Rs 8,700 crore buying blitz
106 locally made trainer aircraft in India’s Rs 8,700 crore buying blitz
Pranab Mukherjee’s health has ‘worsened’, on ventilator, says hospital
Pranab Mukherjee’s health has ‘worsened’, on ventilator, says hospital
Haven’t demanded any post, says Sachin Pilot on his return to Jaipur
Haven’t demanded any post, says Sachin Pilot on his return to Jaipur
Regular train services to remain suspended till further notice
Regular train services to remain suspended till further notice
Poet Rahat Indori, who had tested positive for Covid-19, passes away
Poet Rahat Indori, who had tested positive for Covid-19, passes away
Russian Covid vaccine is safe, says Prez Putin; his daughter gets 2 shots
Russian Covid vaccine is safe, says Prez Putin; his daughter gets 2 shots
Did Ashok Gehot win in the end? Sachin Pilot answers | Rajasthan crisis
Did Ashok Gehot win in the end? Sachin Pilot answers | Rajasthan crisis
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19Bihar ElectionRahul GandhiPM Modi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

pune news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In