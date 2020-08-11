BJP state chief questions utility of jumbo facility in Pune

pune

Updated: Aug 11, 2020 19:46 IST

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state unit chief and Kothrud legislator Chandrakant Patil has sought the utility of Covid jumbo facility in Pune when cases have stabilised and patients are opting for home quarantine.

Patil, who met Pune municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar on Monday, said that the civic chief was urged to reassess the need to spend Rs 300 crore on jumbo facilities in the city. He said that the number of infected in Pune is showing a downward trend and the facilities may remain underutilised with many opting for home isolation.

Patil cited the example of Mumbai, where, according to him, the jumbo facilities are underutilised.

According to Pune divisional commissioner Saurabh Rao, the two facilities will offer respite to existing health infrastructure in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. “The existing health infrastructure of private hospitals in under tremendous stress and once the two facilities are operational, the hospitals will get some relief,” said Rao on Tuesday during a press conference. Of the two facilities, one is coming up at College of Engineering, Pune at Shivajinagar while the other is at Annasaheb Magar college in Pimpri.