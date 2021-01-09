e-paper
Home / Cities / BKU activists protest against CM Khattar's visit

BKU activists protest against CM Khattar’s visit

The activists associated with Bharatiya Kisan Union (Charuni) gathered at Karnal’s Bastara toll plaza on Friday morning.

cities Updated: Jan 09, 2021, 04:23 IST
Neeraj Mohan
Neeraj Mohan
The protesting farmers also faced opposition from some Kaimla villagers who came in the favour of CM’s visit as they claimed that Khattar will also sanction development projects of Rs 30 crore for their village.
The protesting farmers also faced opposition from some Kaimla villagers who came in the favour of CM's visit as they claimed that Khattar will also sanction development projects of Rs 30 crore for their village. (HT Photo)
         

High voltage drama was witnessed in Karnal’s Kaimla on Friday as hundreds of agitating farmers reached the village and protested sit in against Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar’s proposed programme in the favour of three contentious farm laws.

The activists associated with Bharatiya Kisan Union (Charuni) gathered at Karnal’s Bastara toll plaza on Friday morning . They had earlier planned to gherao Gharaunda MLA Harvinder Kalyan’s farmhouse in Kutail village, but later changed their plan and started a protest march towards Kaimla village.

Jagdeep Singh Aulakh, a local leader of BKU (Charuni), accused the chief minister and BJP leadership of attempting to divide farmers by holding such meetings.

“What is the logic of holding such meetings in the favour of agriculture laws when the farmers’ stir at Delhi borders had entered its 43rd day,” he questioned.

The protesting farmers also faced opposition from some Kaimla villagers who came in the favour of CM’s visit as they claimed that Khattar will also sanction development projects of Rs 30 crore for their village.

Police were deployed in the village, but the situation remained tense for several hours.

Local Congress leaders Kuldeep Sharma and Sardar Tarlochan Singh also slammed the CM and Gharaunda MLA Harvinder Kalyan for “instigating” farmers.

“The CM should respect the sentiments of farmers and not hold such meetings amid the talks between the farm leaders and Union ministers,” Kuldeep said.

Karnal DC Nishant Kumar Yadav said there was no change of plan in the chief minister’s visit and police force will be deployed to maintain law and order.

