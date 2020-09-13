BKU threatens to block roads in Haryana on Sept 20 against Central ordinances

Updated: Sep 13, 2020 20:28 IST

In continuance of their agitation against the three farm ordinances brought in by the Centre, 19 farmers’ unions on Sunday announced to block all roads in Haryana on September 20.

The announcement comes days after protesting farmers were lathicharged by the police during their statewide protest in Kurukshetra.

In a meeting in Jind, Haryana Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) chief Gurnam Singh Chaduni said the farmers’ unions have decided to hold protests in all district headquarters on September 15 and block roads across the state on September 20 for three hours, if their demands are not met.

“If the government remains defiant on this issue, we will start a statewide yatra from September 27,” Chaduni added.

The BKU state chief also alleged that the government is trying to start another parallel agitation against them to weaken their fight against the three ordinances.

“A few political parties are trying to gain mileage from our agitation, but we will not allow them to pull the protest from our hands,” he added.

Chaduni hits out at Vij, Dalal for calling protesters ‘Cong workers’

Hitting out at Haryana home minister Anil Vij and agriculture minister JP Dalal, Chaduni said all protesters were farmers fighting for their rights.

“Our protest is only associated with farmers. BJP ministers and other political parties should refrain from dividing us,” the BKU chief said.

He added, “Vij is lying that the police did not resort to lathicharge on farmers. The videos are in public domain to expose his claim. The farmers were thrashed by policemen in civvies, who were deputed with an advance planning to thrash agitating farmers in Pipli,” he added.