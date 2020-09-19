e-paper
Home / Cities / BKU to block highways in Haryana against farm bills today

BKU to block highways in Haryana against farm bills today

BKU leader Gurnam Singh Charuni says highways will be blocked from 12pm to 3pm in all districts, claims 17 farmer organisations supporting the agitation

cities Updated: Sep 19, 2020 20:25 IST
Neeraj Mohan
Neeraj Mohan
Hindustan Times, Karnal
The road blockade call comes almost a week after agitating farmers were lathicharged by cops in Kurukshetra’s Pipli.
The road blockade call comes almost a week after agitating farmers were lathicharged by cops in Kurukshetra’s Pipli.(HT FILE)
         

Intensifying their agitation against the three agricultural legislations passed in the Lok Sabha, farmers associated with the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Charuni) and other associations have announced to block the state and national highways in Haryana for three hours on Sunday.

The road blockade call comes almost a week after agitating farmers were lathicharged by cops in Kurukshetra’s Pipli. According to information, BKU leader Gurnam Singh Charuni had been going from district to district over the last two days to garner farmers’ support.

According to Charuni, a total of 17 farmer organisations in the state are supporting Sunday’s protest and the farmers “are united despite the government’s efforts to divide them”.

He said they will block the state and national highways from 12pm to 3pm and in each district, one or two spots will be picked, depending on the strength of the farmers. As per information, Charuni will lead the agitation from Yamunanagar, where farmers will block the Yamunanagar-Panchkula highway at Milk Majra toll plaza.

Stating that political parties will be allowed to lend support, BKU (Charuni) state secretary Harpal Sudhal said, “Any political party can support the farmers’ protest but they will not be allowed to politicise it.”

Meanwhile, a few political parties, including the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), have extended their support to the BKU. As per party insiders, INLD senior leader Abhay Chautala has issued instructions to all district level office-bearers to support the protest in their respective districts. The party has even cancelled all its meetings scheduled for Sunday in Baroda constituency.

Meanwhile, the district administrations have also beefed up their security arrangements. Heavy police force will be deployed in the northern parts of the state, including Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra, Ambala, Kaithal and Karnal, besides parts of Hisar and Sonepat where BKU (Charuni) is said to have a sizeable influence. Arrangements have also been made to divert traffic from the highway at the time of the protest, officials said.

Meanwhile, farmers and commission agents continued protests at the district headquarters across the state on the fourth consecutive day on Saturday.

