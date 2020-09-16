BMC to teach Mumbaiites to live with Covid-19 safely, responsibly

cities

Updated: Sep 16, 2020 00:38 IST

With no signs of the Covid-19 pandemic subsiding, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) starting Tuesday began to educate citizens on how to live with the virus by taking various precautions in everyday life and making lifestyle changes and started to screen them. Part of state’s ‘My Family, My Responsibility’ programme, the campaign will continue till October 25.

The civic body will give out a set of instructions/advisories to be followed by individuals and families at home as well as in housing societies or colonies, at shopping malls and markets, workplaces and while travelling in public transport. Some of these instructions include no sharing of masks among family members, avoiding talking face-to-face when outdoors, speaking less while eating your meals outside, wearing masks while driving your car, regular temperature, and if possible oxygen level, checks, care to be taken while handling non-perishable goods ordered online.

BMC chief Iqbal Singh Chahal said, “In order to effectively curtail the spread of coronavirus, it is imperative that all members of the family take necessary care and are vigilant to avoid even inadvertent mistakes. Citizens will be informed about the important steps that should be taken to achieve positive results against Covid-19.”

BMC has also initiated a door-to-door survey to screen over 1.24 crore population of the city. Under this, it has formed 5,000 teams of 15,000 officials to screen citizens for symptoms for the next 40 days. Each team will have three BMC officials and has to cover 50 households daily. The team has to cover 40 lakh households in the city in the coming days. BMC officials said the deadline could be extended until 40 lakh households are covered.

Vishwas Shankarwar, deputy municipal commissioner of BMC, said, “We will undertake the ‘My Family, My Responsibility’ campaign for the next 40 days to cover maximum population. We have already undertaken screening for senior citizens earlier, and this will be similar to that.” So far, BMC has screened around 10 lakh citizens in the city, of which around 3,100 citizens have been referred for oxygen therapy, considering their oxygen count was low.

Several areas of the western suburbs, Dahisar, Borivli, Kandivli, Jogeshwari, Andheri and Vile Parle, have the highest number of active cases in the city. The city has around 31,123 active cases, as of Monday. Shankarwar said, “The drive will be more aggressive in areas namely Dahisar, Borivli and Kandivli. There will be more surveillance and testing from these areas.”

The campaign will also provide referral treatment to people with co-morbidities such as diabetes, heart disease, kidney disease, obesity.