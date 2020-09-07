Bodies of Covid-19 victims swapped at Meerut medical college, probe ordered

cities

Updated: Sep 07, 2020 00:12 IST

The bodies of two Covid-19 positive patients, who succumbed to the virus at the Lala Lajpat Rai Memorial Medical College (LLRMMC) at Meerut, allegedly got swapped and were sent to the wrong addresses at Modinagar in Ghaziabad and Kankarkhera in Meerut, in an alleged case of negligence that has prompted an enquiry.

Officials said that by the time the matter came to light, the funeral of the 85-year-old Modinagar resident had already been completed by the other family in Meerut.

After the family in Modinagar alerted the medical college, Meerut district magistrate Anil Dhingra initiated an inquiry, which will be fast tracked and a report submitted by Monday. A number of district administration officials and health department officials were also dispatched to probe the incident.

The Modinagar resident was identified as Gurbachan Lal, 85, while the Kankarkhera resident was identified as Yash Pal, 55.

Dr Raj Kumar, chief medical officer of Meerut confirmed that both had died on Saturday and were Covid-19 positive patients.

“My father was admitted to a private hospital in Meerut and he was diagnosed as Covid-19 positive. From there, he was referred to the medical college at Meerut. On Saturday, we got a call from the medical college that my father had succumbed. We reached the hospital and brought the body. On Sunday, when the funeral was about to start , we opened the body bag for one last time, only to figure out that it was someone else’s body,” said Naresh Kumar, Lal’s son.

“The documents attached with the body mentioned the correct name and address, but the body in the bag was of someone else. We were shocked. We immediately called up the staff at Meerut Medical College and mentioned about the gaffe. The staff, instead of admitting their mistake, questioned us as to why we opened the bag. We then decided to call up senior officials and brought the incident to their notice. They admitted their mistake,” he added.

The family said they were distraught as they could not see Lal for one last time. They also came to know that body that had gone family in Meerut, who had performed the funeral by then.

“We acknowledge that the bodies got swapped due to the alleged negligence on part of our staff. I received the preliminary inquiry report on Sunday evening in which it has been mentioned that there was laxity on part of one nurse and she has been removed from duty and attached to another department. The final report of the inquiry committee will be received on Monday. We will take strict action against anyone found who is found negligent,” said Dr Gyanendra Singh, principal of LLRMMC.

He also confirmed that the funeral of Lal had been performed by the other family in Meerut, by the time authorities were alee\rted..

“Our officers spoke to both the families. The body with the family in Modinagar was brought to Meerut where the actual family then performed the funeral. The ashes of the deceased from Modinagar were handed over to his family . It is a serious lapse and should not have happened,” he added.

Ajay Tiwari, additional district magistrate (city) at Meerut, said that an inquiry has been initiated on directions of the district magistrate.

“The complete report of the inquiry committee has been sought on Monday. We are ensuring a transparent probe and it is being done by senior officers of the non-Covid wing of the hospital along with officials of the involving district administration officers,” he said.

As per the initial findings, the goof up took place as the slips/tags attached to the bodies got exchanged somehow and the bodies were sent to Modinagar and Meerut in bags along with the incorrect slips, said officials from the health department at Meerut.