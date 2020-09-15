Body of 8-year-old who fell in open chamber in Nerul found in creek

cities

Updated: Sep 15, 2020 00:25 IST

The body of an eight-year-old boy from Shirawane in Nerul, who fell into an open manhole along a footpath on Friday, was finally found on Sunday evening at a creek in Sarsole, along Palm Beach Road.

The victim, Aniket Diliprao Singh, originally from Uttar Pradesh, had lost his mother at birth and stayed with his uncle in Shirawane, while his elder brother and father, who is a farmer, reside in their native village.

On Friday, September 11, while it was raining heavily, Singh had left home to buy milk.

Rajendra Jadhav, a senior inspector from Nerul police station, said, “Locals informed that he was seen playing in the water. After climbing the footpath, he started walking backwards and suddenly fell into the manhole. The locals tried pulling him out, but due to water pressure, they failed to do so. The fire brigade team searched for him for two days. On Sunday evening, fishermen at Sarsole jetty finally located the body.”

Assistant police inspector Swapnil Ijjapawar said, “Residents told us that the drainage was always covered. On Friday, the incessant rainfall had led to heavy currents in the water, following which the lid came off.”

However, the boy’s family has alleged negligence by the civic body. Shalu Singh, the victim’s cousin, said, “The corporation is responsible for Aniket’s death. We are yet to decide on our course of action.”

Former mayor Jaywant Sutar from Shirawane said, “The drainage lid may have come off due to heavy water currents. There were some wooden logs blocking the drainage, which probably fell during the rain itself.”

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) chief Abhijit Bangar said, “On the day of the incident, I had sent my team there. Unfortunately, the boy couldn’t be found then. As per the investigations and panchnama report, the lid was always there, but it came off due to the strong currents of stormwater. The lid is made of fibre-reinforced plastic. I have asked for a detailed report. We will then decide if we should use concrete lids.”