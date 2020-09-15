e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 14, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Body of 8-year-old who fell in open chamber in Nerul found in creek

Body of 8-year-old who fell in open chamber in Nerul found in creek

cities Updated: Sep 15, 2020 00:25 IST
Raina Shine
Raina Shine
         

The body of an eight-year-old boy from Shirawane in Nerul, who fell into an open manhole along a footpath on Friday, was finally found on Sunday evening at a creek in Sarsole, along Palm Beach Road.

The victim, Aniket Diliprao Singh, originally from Uttar Pradesh, had lost his mother at birth and stayed with his uncle in Shirawane, while his elder brother and father, who is a farmer, reside in their native village.

On Friday, September 11, while it was raining heavily, Singh had left home to buy milk.

Rajendra Jadhav, a senior inspector from Nerul police station, said, “Locals informed that he was seen playing in the water. After climbing the footpath, he started walking backwards and suddenly fell into the manhole. The locals tried pulling him out, but due to water pressure, they failed to do so. The fire brigade team searched for him for two days. On Sunday evening, fishermen at Sarsole jetty finally located the body.”

Assistant police inspector Swapnil Ijjapawar said, “Residents told us that the drainage was always covered. On Friday, the incessant rainfall had led to heavy currents in the water, following which the lid came off.”

However, the boy’s family has alleged negligence by the civic body. Shalu Singh, the victim’s cousin, said, “The corporation is responsible for Aniket’s death. We are yet to decide on our course of action.”

Former mayor Jaywant Sutar from Shirawane said, “The drainage lid may have come off due to heavy water currents. There were some wooden logs blocking the drainage, which probably fell during the rain itself.”

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) chief Abhijit Bangar said, “On the day of the incident, I had sent my team there. Unfortunately, the boy couldn’t be found then. As per the investigations and panchnama report, the lid was always there, but it came off due to the strong currents of stormwater. The lid is made of fibre-reinforced plastic. I have asked for a detailed report. We will then decide if we should use concrete lids.”

top news
Covid-19 cloud on monsoon session as 29 MPs test positive
Covid-19 cloud on monsoon session as 29 MPs test positive
China’s envoy cheers Jaishankar-Wang roadmap, then blames India for tension
China’s envoy cheers Jaishankar-Wang roadmap, then blames India for tension
Rajnath Singh likely to make statement in Parliament on Sino-India issue: Report
Rajnath Singh likely to make statement in Parliament on Sino-India issue: Report
Delhi Metro now puts floor stickers to ensure social distancing
Delhi Metro now puts floor stickers to ensure social distancing
Won’t be enough Covid-19 vaccines till 2024: Serum Institute’s Adar Poonawalla
Won’t be enough Covid-19 vaccines till 2024: Serum Institute’s Adar Poonawalla
Trump says Europe has more ‘explosive’ trees than California
Trump says Europe has more ‘explosive’ trees than California
Oyo founder Ritesh Agarwal booked for fraud, criminal conspiracy
Oyo founder Ritesh Agarwal booked for fraud, criminal conspiracy
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Parliament monsoon sessionCoronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyKangana RanautSushant singh RajputNEET 2020Monsoon session LIVE

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In