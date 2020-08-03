Bootleggers operating on Ghaggar banks got tip of raids beforehand, claim locals

Updated: Aug 03, 2020 23:38 IST

Local residents and members of panchayats of the villages located on the banks of the Ghaggar river in the Patiala district have accused the police of informing the bootleggers well before conducting raids on their illicit distilleries as not even a single arrest was made.

Nearly 3,100 litres of lahan (raw material used for making liquor) was recovered on Sunday from Achral Khurd and Marouri villages, notorious for bootlegging, in the Patiala district’s Samana sub-division.

On Monday also, the police confiscated 900 litre of lahan and booked five persons with no arrest.

The locals alleged that the bootleggers got information about the raids from nearby police stations. “This has become a routine affair. The bootleggers left their houses well before the police conducted raids in the villages. Even as the recoveries are made, the culprits roam freely due to lack of action,” said Marouri sarpanch Gurmeet Singh,.

His son Palwinder said the bootleggers openly threatened even panchayat members with dire consequences if they informed police about manufacturing of illicit liquor.

Ranjit Singh, a resident of Achral Khurd, said same is the case with their village as the business goes on unabated as the bootleggers enjoy patronage of influential people.

Mavi Kala police station in-charge Swaran Singh, under whose jurisdiction Marouri falls, said the accused manage to flee when police conduct raids near the Ghaggar banks every time.

“Even their residences were found locked. Even on Sunday, they were present at the spot, but gave the slip to the police team taking advantage of the river,” he said.

Superintendent of police Harmeet Singh Hundal said they are keeping close tabs on these villages. “We will not let anyone carry out the illegal activity. The police officers concerned have been directed to take strict action against the accused,” he said.

NOT THE FIRST TIME

In January 2019, two cops posted at the Samana and Mavi Kalan police stations were suspended for allegedly working in connivance with bootleggers.

The then SSP Mandeep Singh Sidhu had ordered a departmental inquiry against then Samana and Mavi Kalan police station in-charges Narayan Singh and Chhaju Singh for being hand in glove with those into illegal business.