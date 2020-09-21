Brainstorming session on NEP: Want to make J&K an oasis of talent, says L-G Sinha

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday said it is his dream to make Jammu and Kashmir an oasis of talent and that he would work tirelessly to make it a reality.

Sinha was speaking at a brainstorming session on implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP-2020) he inaugurated at University of Jammu here.

On the occasion, Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, through a video message, congratulated Sinha for taking the lead and setting up a task force in J&K for formulating an effective plan of action for the implementation of NEP. He also ensured full support from the Centre in making J&K a knowledge hub.

Calling J&K gifted with not only scenic beauty, but also brilliant minds, Sinha said the NEP will have far-reaching effects in the region.

Sinha said the new education policy aims to overhaul the entire pedagogy in schools as well as institutions of higher education, thus it would ensure local empowerment while creating global talent.

“There is a need to bring all education institutions in line with the new policy. It is essential to incorporate new skill sets, innovative activities, new research programmes, scholarships, e-learning modules and vocational training into the updated syllabus,” the L-G said.

Work on setting up incubation centres and technology centres in Jammu should be expedited while ensuring a greater industry-academic relationship and promoting innovation through competitions and similar activities, he remarked.

Assuring of the UT administration’s commitment towards the education sector, Sinha said ₹300 crore have been released for creation of new colleges as well as completion of those under construction in J&K. Similarly, ₹2,392 crore have been released for school and higher education sector of the UT. Centre has released additional fund of ₹500 crore for health and medical education, which will give boost to J&K’s existing resources, informed the L-G.

In the context of the ongoing Covid pandemic, Sinha identified the immediate need to intensify research on epidemiology, virology and infectious diseases across universities to equip the nation against similar unfortunate events in the future.