e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 21, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Brainstorming session on NEP: Want to make J&K an oasis of talent, says L-G Sinha

Brainstorming session on NEP: Want to make J&K an oasis of talent, says L-G Sinha

The Lt governor called for a speedy implementation of the new education policy in the UT.

cities Updated: Sep 21, 2020 20:29 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Jammu
L-G Manoj Sinha addressing a gathering at the University of Jammu on Monday.
L-G Manoj Sinha addressing a gathering at the University of Jammu on Monday.(PTI)
         

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday said it is his dream to make Jammu and Kashmir an oasis of talent and that he would work tirelessly to make it a reality.

Sinha was speaking at a brainstorming session on implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP-2020) he inaugurated at University of Jammu here.

On the occasion, Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, through a video message, congratulated Sinha for taking the lead and setting up a task force in J&K for formulating an effective plan of action for the implementation of NEP. He also ensured full support from the Centre in making J&K a knowledge hub.

Calling J&K gifted with not only scenic beauty, but also brilliant minds, Sinha said the NEP will have far-reaching effects in the region.

Sinha said the new education policy aims to overhaul the entire pedagogy in schools as well as institutions of higher education, thus it would ensure local empowerment while creating global talent.

“There is a need to bring all education institutions in line with the new policy. It is essential to incorporate new skill sets, innovative activities, new research programmes, scholarships, e-learning modules and vocational training into the updated syllabus,” the L-G said.

Work on setting up incubation centres and technology centres in Jammu should be expedited while ensuring a greater industry-academic relationship and promoting innovation through competitions and similar activities, he remarked.

Assuring of the UT administration’s commitment towards the education sector, Sinha said ₹300 crore have been released for creation of new colleges as well as completion of those under construction in J&K. Similarly, ₹2,392 crore have been released for school and higher education sector of the UT. Centre has released additional fund of ₹500 crore for health and medical education, which will give boost to J&K’s existing resources, informed the L-G.

In the context of the ongoing Covid pandemic, Sinha identified the immediate need to intensify research on epidemiology, virology and infectious diseases across universities to equip the nation against similar unfortunate events in the future.

top news
‘Crores of farmers will benefit’, tweets PM Modi as govt hikes MSP of wheat, five other rabi crops
‘Crores of farmers will benefit’, tweets PM Modi as govt hikes MSP of wheat, five other rabi crops
NCB probe in Sushant case leads to Pak; Bollywood A-listers under scanner
NCB probe in Sushant case leads to Pak; Bollywood A-listers under scanner
IPL 2020 Live Score, RCB vs SRH: Kohli, de Villiers look to accelerate
IPL 2020 Live Score, RCB vs SRH: Kohli, de Villiers look to accelerate
Rift in top army ranks comes to light, Gen Naravane steps in
Rift in top army ranks comes to light, Gen Naravane steps in
8 suspended Rajya Sabha MPs’ protest stretches into the night
8 suspended Rajya Sabha MPs’ protest stretches into the night
‘Shameful day in Parliament history’: Ravi Shankar Prasad slams Oppn
‘Shameful day in Parliament history’: Ravi Shankar Prasad slams Oppn
Sushant’s former talent manager Jaya Saha quizzed by NCB, called again along with Shruti Modi
Sushant’s former talent manager Jaya Saha quizzed by NCB, called again along with Shruti Modi
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesParliament Monsoon Session LiveSRH vs RCB Live ScoreIPL 2020Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 India TallyJEE 2020 admit cardRicha Chadha

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In