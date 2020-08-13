Brother of Ambala-based RTI activist gets threat

cities

Updated: Aug 13, 2020 22:23 IST

RTI activist Anoop Singh Rana of Preet Nagar alleged that his brother Yashpal Singh is being threatened by one Bunty to withdraw his complaint regarding irregularities in the construction of a shopping centre.

The police lodged an FIR into the matter on Wednesday evening.

Anoop Singh has filed an RTI petition on irregularities in the construction of a shopping centre on national highway 44. Anoop told the police that his brother received a threat call on Whatsapp from one Bunty Kaushal on Wednesday and alleged that the caller threatened his elder brother of dire consequences if the RTIs and complaints are not withdrawn by him.

Rana alleged that the owner of a prominent shopping centre on the National Highway-44 and others against whom he had made complaints to the administration “had made the threat call.”

SP Abhishek Jorwal said that an FIR was lodged under Section 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC at the Baldev Nagar police station and an investigation has been initiated.