BSF foils infiltration bid by armed Pak terrorists in Jammu’s Samba

Updated: Sep 27, 2020 13:34 IST

Alert Border Security Force (BSF) personnel foiled a major infiltration bid by five armed Pakistani terrorists along the 198-kilometre (km) International Border (IB) in the Union Territory (UT) of Jammu & Kashmir’s (J&K) Samba sector on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

“Alert BSF troops foiled another major infiltration bid from Pakistani side in the Samba sector on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. The movement of a group of five terrorists was noticed on the Pakistani side of the IB in the Samba sector by alert BSF troops. It was the second such attempt through the Samba sector. Earlier, terrorists from Pakistan had tried to intrude on the intervening night of September 14 and 15,” said a BSF spokesperson.

Both the attempts were foiled.

“Five heavily armed terrorists tried to enter into Indian territory at the dead of night, but were engaged by the alert BSF troops,” said the spokesperson.

They had reached close to the IB taking advantage of dense growth of Sarkanda, a variety of wild grass.

“The BSF personnel ordered the terrorists to stop, but they started firing at the troops. Pakistan Rangers personnel provided cover fire to these terrorists. However, the alert BSF troops started retaliatory firing at the terrorists,” he said.

The terrorists retreated to the Pakistani soil following the exchange of fire.

NS Jamwal, inspector-general (I-G), Jammu Frontier, BSF, said, “We foiled another possible infiltration bid of armed terrorists from the Pakistani side, who were well supported by Pakistan Rangers.”

He added: “From 11.45 pm on Saturday to 12.15 am on Sunday, the jawans of 173 Battalion deployed at Mangu Chak post in Ghagwal sector observed suspicious movements between pillar number 132 and 133 in the opposite Pakistani post called Pir Bunker. The BSF troops fired around 180 rounds of small arms towards the Pakistani side because of the suspicious movements. Pakistan Rangers also retaliated with around 80 rounds of small arms fire. The suspected persons ran back towards the Pakistani side following the firing by Indian troops.”

BSF personnel recently shot down an arms-laden Pakistani drone in Hiranagar sector of Jammu’s Kathua district and also detected a trans-border tunnel in the Samba sector.