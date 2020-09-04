BSF recovers 9kg heroin from int’l border in Amritsar

cities

Updated: Sep 04, 2020 21:31 IST

The Border Security Force (BSF) recovered around 9kg heroin along the India-Pakistan International border in Amritsar on Friday.

As per a press release issued here by public relations office, BSF (Punjab Frontier), nine packets of heroin were recovered from the area during a search.

“Vigilant troops of the BSF once again thwarted the attempt of anti-national elements to push the consignment of contraband items into India,” said the BSF officials.