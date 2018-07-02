BSF to roll out advanced border mgmt system along Pak, Bangladesh border

The Border Security Force (BSF) will soon roll out the Comprehensive Integrated Border Management System (CIBMS) along the 2,400-km vulnerable stretch along the international border (IB) adjoining Pakistan and Bangladesh.

The system comprises the state-of-the-art technology and gadgets used by countries such as Israel and the US to safeguard their boundaries.

This was disclosed by BSF director general KK Sharma on the sidelines of the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the administrative block of the special DG (Western Command) headquarters here.

Sharma said two pilot projects of CIBMS were earlier taken up on 11-km stretch along the IB in Jammu and Kashmir. The system will now be replicated on the vulnerable stretch of the western and eastern international borders.

The DG said that the entire Punjab border, being in the vulnerable category, would be sealed with CIBMS. Maintaining that not even a single inch of the IB is unguarded, he applauded the coordination between the BSF, Narcotics Control Bureau and Punjab Police in checking the drug influx from Pakistan.

‘Pak will get befitting reply

if it dares to target BSF’

The BSF DG said the ministry of home affairs (MHA) has given them a free hand to give a befitting reply to Pakistan, which keeps on pushing militants into Indian territory and violates ceasefire frequently.

“We have always reacted suitably whenever our men have been targeted by the Pak snipers or ambushed by Pakistan Rangers,” he added.

Asked about the high threat perception to the Amarnath Yatra, Sharma said the BSF has deployed 32 companies, a dog squad and LMG/MMG (light and medium machine guns) posts to protect the pilgrimage route from Pahalgam. Besides, medical camps have been set up for assistance of pilgrims.

‘Meals served to BSF

jawans found satisfactory’

Meanwhile, Sharma said the report submitted by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) over the quality of meals served to the BSF jawans and officers has found the meals to be “satisfactory to the tune of 97%”.

“The study was commissioned on the recommendation of a parliamentary committee after a jawan, Tej Bahadur Yadav, posted a video alleging poor quality food. The jawan, who harboured political ambitions, was subsequently dismissed for indiscipline,” he said.

He added, “We allow our personnel to stay connected with their families and the rest of the world and this comes with a certain responsibility.”

BLURB Comprehensive Integrated Border Management System with state-of-the art technology is used by Israel, US to safeguard their boundaries