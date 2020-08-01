e-paper
Buddha Nullah pollution:Expert committee to chalk out plan for modern dairy complex

Buddha Nullah pollution:Expert committee to chalk out plan for modern dairy complex

The STF directed the committee formed for shifting of dairy units to deliberate on the facilities to be provided in the complex

cities Updated: Aug 01, 2020 23:46 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
The residents living in Buddha Nullah’s vicinity have been claiming that due to permanent encroachments alongside the nullah, its width has decreased, due to which it overflows during monsoons.
The residents living in Buddha Nullah's vicinity have been claiming that due to permanent encroachments alongside the nullah, its width has decreased, due to which it overflows during monsoons.(Gurpreet Singh/HT)
         

A day after local bodies minister Brahm Mohindra constituted a committee to work out shifting of dairy units alongside Buddha Nullah, the special task force (STF) constituted for cleaning the nullah, asked the authorities to also plan a modern dairy complex for the same.

A meeting of the STF, which was constituted by chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh, was held under the chairmanship of head Satguru Uday Singh (head of Naamdhari sect) in Chandigarh on Saturday.

The STF directed the committee to deliberate on the facilities which will be provided in the modern dairy complex. The committee was asked to take the final decision within three months. It has the mayor as its chairman, and the deputy commissioner, the MC commissioner, the chief administrator of GLADA and the deputy director, animal husbandry as its members.

The dairy shifting project has been hanging fire for a long time. As per the information, there are over 400 dairy units in Haibowal dairy complex while around 130 units are situated in Tajpur Road dairy complex. Around 200 dairy units are operational in different parts of the city and around 50 units are situated outside the MC limits.

The STF also discussed the ongoing project of demarcation of Buddha Nullah. The demarcation process is being taken up by the MC, revenue department, and irrigation department. The residents living in its vicinity have been claiming that due to permanent encroachments alongside the nullah, its width has decreased, due to which it overflows during monsoons.

The beautification of the nullah was also discussed in the meeting. The PPCB officials apprised the STF of the status of under-construction common effluent treatment plants (CETP) for the Tajpur Road and Focal Point industry areas. The projects are expected to be completed by December.

MLA Rakesh Pandey said, “Detailed discussion on shifting of dairy units was held and the officials apprised the STF members of the steps being taken to upgrade the MC sewer treatment plants (STP). We also discussed steps that can be taken for beautification of nullah banks. The detailed report on the demarcation of the nullah is yet to be prepared.”

Mayor, 3 Congress MLAs miss the meeting

While the STF had invited mayor Balkar Sandhu and four Congress MLAs including, cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu, Rakesh Pandey, Surinder Dawar, and Sanjay Talwar for the meeting, only Pandey showed up.

Ashu and Sandhu claimed that they had previous commitments and had therefore informed the task force members that they would not be able to attend the meeting. Talwar said that he had some important work in the city.

