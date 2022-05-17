Bus with 50 onboard overturns on Lucknow-Agra Expressway, 1 dead, several hurt

A bus with at least 50 people onboard met with an accident on Tuesday as it overturned on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway in Uttar Pradesh. One person has dead and at least five people are critically injured, police said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The bus was headed to Bihar from Rajasthan.

Visuals from the site showed the overturned bus on the road as chaos unfolded amid a huge crowd with an ambulance waiting on the other side to carry the injured.

(More details on the accident are awaited)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON