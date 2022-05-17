Bus with 50 onboard overturns on Lucknow-Agra Expressway, 1 dead, several hurt
- Lucknow-Agra Expressway accident: The bus was headed to Bihar from Rajasthan.
A bus with at least 50 people onboard met with an accident on Tuesday as it overturned on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway in Uttar Pradesh. One person has dead and at least five people are critically injured, police said.
The bus was headed to Bihar from Rajasthan.
Visuals from the site showed the overturned bus on the road as chaos unfolded amid a huge crowd with an ambulance waiting on the other side to carry the injured.
(More details on the accident are awaited)
-
Delhiwale: Portrait of a childhood
Noor Ahmad is just 14. More astonishing is the fact that despite being so young, he lives far from his family. Noor Ahmad explains that “when one doesn't have much money at home, then one has to go to distant places to earn money”. At night, he eats out in an eatery. While discussing his inability to attend school, Noor Ahmad remarks that he is not able to read English.
-
Khemka approaches HC seeking quashing of FIR
Senior IAS officer Ashok Khemka has approached the Punjab and Haryana high court seeking quashing of an FIR registered in Panchkula under the Prevention of Corruption Act. Senior advocate RS Cheema is likely to appear for the IAS officer. The FIR was registered on the complaint of Haryana State Warehousing Corporation, managing director, Sanjeev Verma, on April 26 at Sector-5 police station in Panchkula. Verma, too, was booked on a complaint from Khemka.
-
Karnal: Basmati seeds recalled over poor germination
Amid complaints of poor germination, ICAR-Indian Agricultural Research Institute's regional centre in Karnal has recalled the seeds of Pusa Basmati 1509 variety of rice it sold to farmers. The quantity of seeds sold during this period was not disclosed, but it is said that it cost ₹80/kg. Officials have asked the farmers, who had bought the seeds during this period from here, to contact them by May 21 along with the receipt and seeds.
-
Delhi Mundka fire: Building, factory owners to be quizzed; DNA samples taken
The Delhi Police on Monday said that they will seek the custody of the two businessmen who were running an industrial unit in a Mundka building where a devastating fire killed 27 people on Friday in order to question them along with the owner of the building. The Goyal brothers were arrested on Friday, and the owner, Manish Lakra was arrested on Sunday.
-
Attack by rival group: Three bodies fished out of Yamunanagar canal
A day after 10 persons had jumped into Western Yamuna Canal in Buria region of Yamunanagar after allegedly being threatened by a rival group, a team of the national disaster response force (NDRF) on Monday recovered three bodies. The deceased were identified as Nikhil, Sahil and Suleman, while Allaudin and Sunny are still missing, superintendent of police Kamaldeep Goyal said. All of them were between 18 and 22 years of age and residents of Jagadhri.
