Bus with 50 onboard overturns on Lucknow-Agra Expressway, 1 dead, several hurt

A bus with at least 50 people onboard met with an accident on Tuesday as it overturned on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway in Uttar Pradesh. One person has dead and at least five people are critically injured, police said.

The bus was headed to Bihar from Rajasthan.

Visuals from the site showed the overturned bus on the road as chaos unfolded amid a huge crowd with an ambulance waiting on the other side to carry the injured.

(More details on the accident are awaited)

