Buyers relieved, hopeful of NBCC finishing 15 stuck projects soon

Amrapali homebuyers have welcomed the Supreme Court order Tuesday and said they are hopeful of finally getting possession of flats.

After a wait of almost 10 years, homebuyers hope that the state-owned NBCC India will finish the incomplete housing projects and deliver flats, in pursuance of the Supreme Court order.

According to NBCC, which conducted a survey as per the Supreme Court’s directions in 2018, Amrapali started 15 housing projects and one commercial project in Noida and Greater Noida.

The builder was supposed to finish 46,575 units in these 15 projects, for which a fund of ₹8,500 crore was required, the NBCC survey had revealed. The survey also said ₹3,883 crore could be raised from buyers, who need to pay the remaining cost of flats, while ₹2,609 crore could be raised by selling unsold flats. Together, it would help raise ₹6,492 crore. However, there would still be a shortfall of ₹2,008 crore, NBCC said.

“There is a shortfall of ₹2,008 crore to finish the construction of 15 projects. We hope that the SC will clarify as to who will put in this amount. We kept protesting against the builder over the past seven to eight years, seeking the government’s attention but nothing had happened. Neither the Centre nor the state government paid heed to our plight. We are happy that finally the Supreme Court has given us justice and relief,” Hem Sharma, a buyer, said.

In November 2017, a group of buyers had filed a plea before the Supreme Court in response to Bank of Baroda’s corporate insolvency resolution process against Amrapali Silicon City Pvt Ltd in the National Company Law Tribunal, which had later appointed a resolution professional.

“For the past two years, the Supreme Court has been hearing our case. In February, the court ordered the arrest of directors and sent them to Tihar jail. But nothing was said about delivering our flats. But now, after the SC order directing NBCC to finish flats, we have hope of getting justice,” Abhishek Kumar, president, Noida Extension flat owners’ welfare association, one of the petitioners in the case, said.

The buyers hoped NBCC would soon start work on stuck projects.

An NBCC official, requesting anonymity, said, “We will comment on the issue only after we receive a certified copy of the Supreme Court order; the copy is expected by Wednesday.”

The Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Association of India (Credai), a builders’ lobbying body, has also expressed hope that the SC order will benefit homebuyers.

“Homebuyers, who have invested their hard-earned money, should get flats. We are happy that buyers will get flats delivered soon following the SC order,” Amit Modi, vice-president,Credai, said.

First Published: Jul 23, 2019 20:01 IST