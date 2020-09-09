Buyers, residents, realtors protest shifting of property registry office from Greater Noida to Dadri

cities

Updated: Sep 09, 2020 23:07 IST

The Uttar Pradesh stamp and registration department’s decision to shift the property registry office from Greater Noida’s sector Gamma-II, an urban area, to the densely populated Dadri tehsil, located along NH-91, has drawn flak from all stakeholders, including residents, lawyers, homebuyers and realtors.

Property buyers and developers said the decision was illogical, arbitrary and would cause huge inconvenience to property buyers because Dadri tehsil is not only 20-30 km away from urban areas, but also located in a congested narrow lane without adequate parking space.

On September 3, the UP stamp and registration department issued an order, starting execution of property registries or tripartite lease-deed in order to transfer properties, including flats, shops or plots among other category of assets, at the respective tehsil offices instead of offices at non-tehsil buildings.

The decision came in response to a demand raised by the Dadri tehsil from the UP stamps and registration department located in Lucknow.

“This is a very strange decision to make because when we talk of ease of doing business, the shifting of office would cause only trouble for everyone involved in the sub-lease deed or registry process. We have requested the Gautam Budh Nagar district magistrate to reverse the order for the general good,” said Prashant Kumar Tiwari, president of the Western UP chapter of the confederation of real estate developers association of India (CREDAI), a developers’ lobby group.

The UP government had in 1995 set up a property registry office in the city’s sector Gamma-II so that property buyers do not need to travel to Dadri tehsil to transfer property titles.

“The UP government had in 1992 established Greater Noida to boost growth and create employment in a well-planned industrial town, where people can comfortably live and work. The new decision defeats the purpose of providing comfort to investors or homebuyers. The idea is illogical when the office has been operational without any difficulty for the last 25 years,” said Alok Singh, founding member of Active Citizen Team of Greater Noida, a residents’ group.

Noida is spread over 20,000 hectares of area, Greater Noida over 40,000 hectares and the Yamuna Expressway urban areas are spread over around 16,000 hectares.

Before this decision that was taken on September 3, property registries of Noida were taking place at the sector 33 sub-registrar office, those of Greater Noida were being done at sector Gamma-II. Yamuna Expressway properties were being registered at sector Gamma-II and Sadar Tehsil.

After the September 3 order, Noida’s registries will continue the same way but property buyers from most parts of Greater Noida will have travel to Dadri tehsil.

“We have registered our protest with the district magistrate because those who took the decision is unaware of the geography of this area. Dadri tehsil does not even have a proper road from NH-91 to the tehsil,” said Rohtash Nagar, president of the advocates and deed writers’ welfare association, Greater Noida.

On normal days, approximately 300-400 registries took place at Greater Noida’s sub-registrar office in sector Gamma-II every day, officials said.

According to the process for a registry of plot or house in Greater Noida villages, the buyer and seller have to reach the office to get registry executed.

But for flats, plots or other buildings allotted by the Greater Noida authority, the buyer, developer or seller and a representative from the authority have to be present for a tripartite sub-lease-deed.

“We have decided to write to district magistrate to undo this order because it will affect homebuyers as the Dadri tehsil will not be able to handle the pressure,” said Abhishek Kumar, president of Noida Extension flat owners welfare association.

The Gautam Budh Nagar administration said it is looking into the matter.

“The decision to change the registry office was taken after proper exercise of delimitation. Now the registry of properties will take place at the respective tehsil, where the property belongs. If there are issues of parking or traffic at the Dadri tehsil, then it will be dealt with properly. The September 3 order is as per law. But we are looking into the issues raised by different stakeholders, including lawyers, and send a report to the government,” said Suhas LY district magistrate, Gautam Budh Nagar.