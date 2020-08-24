Cabinet decisions: Norms eased for travellers, tourists coming to Himachal

cities

Updated: Aug 24, 2020 22:09 IST

Easing a few travel and stay restrictions, the Himachal government on Monday increased the validity of Covid-negative report of outsiders entering the state up to 96 hours, besides allowing tourists a two-night stay here.

Earlier, any person with a Covid-negative report not more than 72 hours old could visit the state without quarantine, while a five-night stay was mandatory for tourists with the requisite documents.

This has come after the Centre relaxed the norms for the inter-state travel of people across the country.

Though children up to 10 years old are exempted from such restrictions, it is mandatory for adults to bring a Covid-negative report while entering Himachal.

NEW EDUCATION POLICY OKAYED

The decision was announced during a meeting of the cabinet ministers, who also gave approval to implement the National Education Policy-2020.

Presiding over the meeting, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi for bringing an education policy that envisions job creation.

The cabinet gave nod to do away with plan and non-plan classification of the state budget from the financial year 2021-22. It will now be classified into capital and revenue expenditure only. The Scheduled Castes Sub Plan (SCSP), Tribal Area Sub Plan (TASP), Backward Area Sub Plan (BASP) and Regional and Decentralized Planning Programmes will be renamed as Scheduled Caste Development Programme (SCDP), Tribal Area Development Programme (TADP), Aspirational Blocks Development Programme (ABDP) and regional and decentralised development programmes respectively.

BUDGET ALLOCATIONS FOR DEVELOPMENT

Budget allocations under TADP, SCDP and ABDP will be made in demand numbers 31, 32 and 15 respectively. The allocation for the next financial year will be in the proportion of 9% (TADP) and 25.19% (SCDP) of the sum total of the budget under all those heads of development which are currently the part of annual plan.

It gave its nod to provide one-time relaxation in the guidelines under National Food Security Act- 2013 for the identification of beneficiaries under BPL, priority households by authorising village panchayats to select additional BPL/priority houses without holding gram sabhas and reducing the period of filing appeal to 7 days instead of 15 days and also completion of the selection process by village panchayats and urban local bodies be reduced to 15 days from one month.

SKILL TRAINING FOR RURAL YOUTH

To develop and upgrade skills for rural entrepreneurs belonging to general, Scheduled Tribe and OBC categories in rural engineering/economy-based industries so that they may engage themselves in gainful employment ventures after getting training in local occupations, the cabinet gave its approval for state rural engineering-based training programme in the state.

REFORMS TO PUSH SELF-EMPLOYMENT

Amendments in Mukhyamantri Swavalamban Yojna 2019 were also approved to make it more attractive and lucrative to promote self-employment opportunities in the state and provide livelihood to the youth by encouraging local entrepreneurship. This would benefit lakhs of Himachal youths in the age group of 18 to 45 years.

The cabinet also decided to insert sunset clause under Section 15 (concessional rate of electricity duty) and Section 16 (concessional rate of electricity charges) in the state’s ‘Industrial Investment Policy-2019’. The aim is to facilitate new and existing enterprises undergoing substantial expansion.