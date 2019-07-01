Cable burst causes 12-hour power cut in Gurugram’s Sushant Lok-1, supply restored

A burst in an underground electric cable near Senior Citizen’s Park in Block C of Sushant Lok-1 caused a power outage for more than 12 hours, from 11.30 pm onwards, on Saturday night.

Residents said the linemen of the Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) took more than five hours to locate the fault and were able to fix the problem only by 10.30am on Sunday. More than 300 houses in the area were left without power.

The residents also said that similar faults in low and high transmission lines in the area and in transformers occurred at many other places in Block C on Saturday night, plunging the entire area in darkness throughout the night.

Vishnu Khanna, a resident of Block C, said, “We wonder why as many as five to six faults occurred on a single night when the DHBVN had installed four new transformers of 200 kVA-capacity only two weeks ago. We had to spend the entire night without electricity.”

Block C is the largest of all the five blocks in Sushant Lok-1 and houses roughly 6,000 people.

“Maintenance of the power distribution system is a big issue in the whole of Sushant Lok-1 and the DHBVN men are often unable to fix the fault on time because of a shortage of staff. On Saturday night, five to six faults in the distribution system occurred one after the other between 10.30pm and 2.30am, all leading to a 12-hour-long power cut in Block C,” said Rajender Bhat, president of the residents’ welfare association (RWA).

Hit by erratic power cuts over the past three months, the residents of Sushant Lok-1 had held a protest on June 13, after which the MLA of the area, Umesh Aggarwal, and DHBVN officials had assured improvement in electricity supply, and sanctioned five new transformers.

Gaurav Dahiya, sub-divisional engineer, DHBVN, said, “The faults occurred probably because of excessive power consumption for the past two days. We rectified all the faults that occurred Saturday night and supply was restored by early morning. We have got three new transformers of 400kVA, of which two will be installed in Block C shortly.”

First Published: Jul 01, 2019 03:00 IST