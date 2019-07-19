Campus connect: Pune student wings gears up for University elections 

After 25 years, student elections return to the city and student unions and organisations are more than ready to run for vote banks.

Though political party-affiliated student wings are not allowed to contest these elections, directly, all students wings in the state have already begun working to contest the elections HT spoke to various student wing organisations and their leaders in the state. The organisations criticise the strict rules governing the elections but are ready to work behind the scenes to ensure “party ideology” wins.

Vikas Khandagale, Savitribai Phule Pune University, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) member

Vikas Khandagale, Savitribai Phule Pune University, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) member ( HT PHOTO )

“Students should contribute to this elections enthusiastically, and not go for the NOTA option. There are many things which students face in day-to-day life. I have often carried out many protests in the SPPU for different issues related to students benefits in last three years. We have started taking workshops and discussions, and gearing up for these elections.”

Rishi Ravi Pareshi, LLB from Bharati Vidyapeeth College, state vice-president of NCP Student wing

Rishi Ravi Pareshi, LLB from Bharati Vidyapeeth College, state vice-president of NCP Student wing ( HT PHOTO )

“Students leadership come from these elections, but unfortunately they have put many restrictions. For example they have not given entry to the students wing (political party’s), then why call us for a meeting? There should be democratic rights for students. BJP government has said it that it is an open election, but it is just next a ‘selection’. A free hand is not given to the students. Our students will contest these elections, but we are waiting for a change in the stringent rules.”

Satish Gore, Indian Youth Congress state secretary

Satish Gore, Indian Youth Congress state secretary ( HT PHOTO )

“These elections are not truly elections which we were expecting and it should be the replica of the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections. As political parties are not allowed to contest in these elections, we are going to bring all the progressive organisations in the state under one umbrella to fight against students organisations spouting the BJP and RSS ideology. University and college-level panels will be there in each university from our side and we will present our vision to the students.”

Sandhya Sonawane, president, NCP Yuvati Congress Ahmednagar district

Sandhya Sonawane, president, NCP Yuvati Congress Ahmednagar district ( HT PHOTO )

“From this election we want to reach out to the maximum number of students and make our party stronger. We have already started designing a programme for each college in the state and our volunteers will be supporting our ideology, as political party student wings are not allowed to contest these elections. There are many issues which we will be taking up like scholarship, girls sanitation, sanitary napkin vending machines, parking problems, classes regularly happening or not, extra study burden on students and more.”

Election code of conduct

Bars members of outfits backed by political parties from contesting elections.

Those contesting will not be able to use the symbol of any political or religious organisation.

Right from nomination to results, everything completed within 10 days

Students below 25 years of age will be able contest polls,

First Published: Jul 19, 2019 16:29 IST