Cancellation of Amrapali registration will not affect homebuyers’ interest, says UP-Rera

GREATER NOIDA: The Uttar Pradesh real estate regulatory authority (UP Rera) has said its cancellation of registration of Amrapali group’s projects will not affect interests of homebuyers as the Supreme Court has safeguarded their interests and taken steps for completion of the projects.

“Rera registration cancellation or deregistration is the first step towards taking over the project which the builder was unable to complete, after which we will explore ways to complete the project. In some cases, associations of allottees come forward to complete the project. In others, a co- developer is appointed. A project feasibility report and funding plan is prepared and discussed and the project is monitored by Rera,” UP Rera member Balvinder Kumar said Tuesday.

“In the Unnati case, a co-developer was appointed after deregistration to complete the project. Co-developers are completing remaining projects in several other cases. In many cases, even without deregistration or cancellation of Rera registration, co-developers were appointed and the builder and the co-developer will complete the project,” Kumar said.

“In Amrapali’s case, the Supreme Court has paved the way for the completion of the project, which we follow after deregistration of a project from Rera. The project has been handed over to a third party for completion. The apex court order has safeguarded homebuyers’ interest,” Kumar, said.

“There are over 30 projects of Amrapali registered with UP Rera. As the matter was in Supreme Court, we were keeping Amrapali cases in abeyance. One case of Amrapali was listed today at UP Rera Bench 2. This too has been kept in abeyance. Now the Supreme Court will monitor these projects,” he added.

Rajive Kumar Chairman UP Rera said, “The aim of UP Rera is to protect the interest of consumers in the real estate sector and to establish an adjudicating mechanism for speedy dispute redressal. The Supreme Court has safeguarded the interest of home buyers in the Amrapali case.”

First Published: Jul 23, 2019 22:35 IST