e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 14, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Capt stresses on local production of medical oxygen to meet demand

Capt stresses on local production of medical oxygen to meet demand

cities Updated: Sep 14, 2020 19:00 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Chandigarh With Covid cases and fatalities on the rise in the state, Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Monday directed the health department to step up local manufacturing of medical oxygen to ensure that there is no shortage to tackle any future crisis. He was chairing a meeting to take stock of the Covid situation in the state.

The CM was told that the health department has so far issued licence to an industrial supplier to manufacture medical oxygen, while six packaging units have been allowed to package oxygen for medical use. With this, the state now has internal capacity to manufacture 800 medical oxygen cylinders and package 2,000 units per day. With the supplies from other states, there will be enough oxygen to meet any further escalation in demand, the CM was told.

Chief secretary Vini Mahajan said Punjab was following the 10-day discharge policy as per ICMR guidelines. She said, to manage the increasing number of cases, it has been decided to add 50 L3 beds at Faridkot Medical College.

Dr KK Talwar, head of the group of experts on health for the government, said the panel will be sending samples to IMTECH to check on the nature of the virus and ascertain if it has mutated in the last one month, in comparison with the samples sent earlier.

‘Punjab figures not worst in country’

A special invitee to the meeting, Ambuj Roy, a professor of cardiology, AIIMS, New Delhi, said majority of the Covid deaths in Punjab had taken place after August 6. At 2.96% the case fatality rate (CFR) in Punjab was higher than the national average of 1.65%, as was the deaths per million at 78.5 (national average 58.3), he noted, but added these figures were still better than many states in the country. In fact, Punjab’s positivity rate of 5.72% was much better than the national average of 8.47%.

To a query from the chief minister on the success of plasma therapy, Dr Talwar said studies did not confirm results so far though FDA had recommended this course of treatment. However, given that there was no evidence of any negative impact either, it was advisable to give plasma therapy to moderate and moderately serious patients, said Dr Talwar.

Health secretary Hussan Lal, in his presentation, apprised the chief minister of the various measures taken to boost testing and monitor home isolation cases, with the health department in the process of engaging a professional agency to monitor these cases. To boost testing, various steps have been taken to streamline walk-in testing, with sufficient teams and counters being put in place across districts to minimise waiting time and make the entire process smooth for the people.

top news
25 MPs test positive for Covid-19 on first day of Parliament’s monsoon session
25 MPs test positive for Covid-19 on first day of Parliament’s monsoon session
Turkey’s Erdogan chases Ottoman dream, ends up unsettling West Asia
Turkey’s Erdogan chases Ottoman dream, ends up unsettling West Asia
Retail inflation at 6.69% in August, marginally down from 6.73% in July
Retail inflation at 6.69% in August, marginally down from 6.73% in July
SII’s Adar Poonawalla says there won’t be enough Covid-19 vaccines till 2024
SII’s Adar Poonawalla says there won’t be enough Covid-19 vaccines till 2024
PM congratulates Harivansh on second innings in Rajya Sabha
PM congratulates Harivansh on second innings in Rajya Sabha
Umar Khalid produced in court, Delhi Police seeks 10-day custody
Umar Khalid produced in court, Delhi Police seeks 10-day custody
US special envoy Khalilzad to reach Pakistan today, New Delhi next stop
US special envoy Khalilzad to reach Pakistan today, New Delhi next stop
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Parliament monsoon sessionCoronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyKangana RanautSushant singh RajputNEET 2020Monsoon session LIVE

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In