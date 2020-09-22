Capt to take up medical oxygen supply issue with PM today

cities

Updated: Sep 22, 2020 20:15 IST

Chandigarh As Covid-19 cases continue to surge in Punjab, chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Tuesday ordered ramping up of facilities in the 13 districts with the maximum case fatality rate (CFR) and augmentation of medical oxygen supplies from within and outside the state to ensure that there is no shortfall.

Amarinder said he will also raise the issue of augmentation of oxygen supplies from other states with the Prime Minister in Wednesday’s virtual conference. “I will urge the Prime Minister to issue the necessary directions to these states (Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand), which are currently Punjab’s main source of medical oxygen,” he said in a statement after a review meeting of the Covid situation in the state.

The chief minister said though the CFR, currently at 2.89%, has been progressively coming down, it is still higher than the national average, with 13 districts reporting the highest figures. Nine of these districts account for the maximum CFR, requiring urgent upgrade of their Level-3 facilities in both government and private sectors, he said. These are Kapurthala, Fatehgarh Sahib, Sangrur, Tarn Taran, Hoshiarpur, Ropar, Moga, SBS Nagar and Ferozepur. Most of the deaths are occurring in hospitals, with nearly half being reported from private tertiary care hospitals.

Need for optimum use of resources: Talwar

Expressing concern over the state’s high CFR, Dr KK Talwar also underlined the need to ensure optimum use of resources across the state, with adequate manpower and facilities as required in various districts. The chief minister asked the departments to work towards bringing the death rate in these GMCs to below 10% at the earliest.

The CM was informed that the ICU occupancy in these GMCs is currently at 212 out of the total availability of 283. He was apprised by medical education secretary DK Tiwari that while there was no shortage of oxygen in the state at present, if occupancy goes up to 100%, more supplies would be needed. “Nodal officers deputed to monitor the supplies from the three units in Himachal, Haryana and Uttarakhand are keeping the supplies streamlined,” the CM was told. Cabinet Ministers Balbir Sidhu and OP Soni stressed that oxygen should be diverted from industry if required, while chief secretary Vini Mahajan informed the meeting that so far 10 medical oxygen generation licences have been issued to industrial oxygen units in Punjab, in addition to 14 medical oxygen repackaging licences. She said that efforts are on to also procure oxygen from Rourkela.

‘Covid Fateh Kit’ launched for patients

Chandigarh Capt Amarinder on Tuesday launched the ‘Corona Fateh Kits’ for distribution among all Covid patients in isolation, whether at home or in hospitals. An official spokesperson said that 5,000 of the 50,000 kits ordered by the state government have already been received and the remaining supplies are expected within a week. Amarinder, while launching the kit, directed the DCs to ensure that the deliveries are prioritised and all the 18,000 active patients in isolation receive the kits within the next one week. The kit consists of 18 items, including pulse oximeter, digital thermometer, essential medicines and Kaadha, among others, along with educational material and instructions on use of medicines. Instructions for patients and care givers are provided in the kit, which also contains a self-monitoring log chart.