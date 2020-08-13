e-paper
Car rams into cyclist, close shave for LIP councillor

Car rams into cyclist, close shave for LIP councillor

The occupant of the car took the victim to Christian Medical College and Hospital, but sensing his critical condition, he fled the spot

cities Updated: Aug 13, 2020 23:16 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
A trader died when a speeding car hit his cycle near Loha market here on Wednesday morning, while Lok Insaaf Party councillor Swarndeep Singh Chahal who was accompanying him had a close shave.

The deceased has been identified as Narinder Kumar, 55, of Vishwakarma Colony. Narinder is survived by his wife and two children. He was the lone breadwinner for the family.

The occupant of the car took the victim to Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMCH), but sensing his critical condition, he fled the spot.

Chahal said that as they reached near Loha market at Gill road an overspeeding Maruti Swift Dzire, in an attempt to overtake a pickup auto, hit Narinder’s cycle. The impact of the collision was so strong that he tossed in the air before falling on the road.

“The accused told the hospital staff that a three-wheeler had hit the victim and he was an eyewitness to the incident,” the councillor said adding that he managed to take down the registration number of the car which he has given to the police.

Inspector Amandeep Singh Brar, SHO at Division Number 6 police station said that a case under Sections 279, 427 and 304-A of the IPC has been registered against the accused.

