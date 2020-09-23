e-paper
Home / Cities / Car snatched at gunpoint from Palam Vihar

Car snatched at gunpoint from Palam Vihar

cities Updated: Sep 23, 2020 00:16 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Gurugram: A car was stolen from Palam Vihar on Sunday night after two men held its driver at gunpoint and forced him out, said police.

Police said the incident happened at around 8.40pm. The victim, Rishab Pawar, a resident of Palam Vihar, had taken his father’s car to go to Ram Mandir Chowk.

“I had stepped out of the car near the crossing to buy ice cream and returned within a few minutes. I was about to unlock the car when a man pointed a gun at me and told me to handover the car keys. When I refused and started yelling, another man arrived and snatched the keys and they drove off,” said Pawar in the police complaint.

He added that several documents of the car, insurance, pollution certificate, credit/debit cards, driving license and a pair of spare keys were also in the car. Police said after the incident was reported, a team from Palam Vihar police station reached the spot.

Subhash Boken, spokesperson, city police, said, “The suspects are yet to be identified. Their last location was spotted near Chauma village road. Several crime teams and local police station officers are working to trace the accused men. A case has been registered. We are checking the CCTVs in the area.”

A case was registered against the accused under sections 379 A (snatching) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of The Arms Act at Palam Vihar police station on Monday, said police.

