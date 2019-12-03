‘Carrom riding the “live stream” wave to global popularity’

cities

Carrom is a lot more than just a fun sport," is how general secretary of the International Carrom Federation (ICF), Vivek Dheesh Narayan, introduces the sport at the 8th Carrom ICF Cup, ongoing at the PYC Hindu Gymkhana on Monday.

The International Carrom Federation (ICF), founded in 1988, has 20 countries as affiliated members and is keen on increasing to more. Narayan, a former India carrom national, has also been a technical director at tournaments, before taking this position on the official world body in 2018. He tells Jigar Hindocha that social media is helping grow the sport beyond Asia.

Is carrom genuinely in the space of being considered a global phenomena?

Carrom is a lot more than just a fun sport. People need to change their perception and as organisers we are trying to do it. Due to lack of government support, the sport has not reached the number of people the way it should have, but, we are progressing well. Not only Asia, but the European countries are now also taking lot of interest in the sport. We have nine countries from Europe who are members of the ICF. Also, age is no in open competitions. Hand-eye coordination is all one needs to participate in tournaments.

Besides India, which countries are showing the fastest growth?

Sri Lanka has very good carrom players. They are the toughest competition for India. The South Koreans are also showing good progress. We have 28 state bodies and union territories where tournaments take place regularly. There are four categories (cadet, youth, sub-junior and open) in which tournaments are played.

What is ICF doing to promote the sport?

‘Live’ streaming of matches on YouTube has made a difference. People are now getting to hear commentary and watch the match. It has helped the sport to grow. Like chess, we have many coaches who train players. The focus of coaches is teaching the different techniques involved with the game.