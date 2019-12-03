e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 03, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Dec 03, 2019

‘Carrom riding the “live stream” wave to global popularity’

cities Updated: Dec 03, 2019 17:12 IST
HTC
HTC
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE Carrom is a lot more than just a fun sport,” is how general secretary of the International Carrom Federation (ICF), Vivek Dheesh Narayan, introduces the sport at the 8th Carrom ICF Cup, ongoing at the PYC Hindu Gymkhana on Monday.

The International Carrom Federation (ICF), founded in 1988, has 20 countries as affiliated members and is keen on increasing to more. Narayan, a former India carrom national, has also been a technical director at tournaments, before taking this position on the official world body in 2018. He tells Jigar Hindocha that social media is helping grow the sport beyond Asia.

Is carrom genuinely in the space of being considered a global phenomena?

Carrom is a lot more than just a fun sport. People need to change their perception and as organisers we are trying to do it. Due to lack of government support, the sport has not reached the number of people the way it should have, but, we are progressing well. Not only Asia, but the European countries are now also taking lot of interest in the sport. We have nine countries from Europe who are members of the ICF. Also, age is no in open competitions. Hand-eye coordination is all one needs to participate in tournaments.

Besides India, which countries are showing the fastest growth?

Sri Lanka has very good carrom players. They are the toughest competition for India. The South Koreans are also showing good progress. We have 28 state bodies and union territories where tournaments take place regularly. There are four categories (cadet, youth, sub-junior and open) in which tournaments are played.

What is ICF doing to promote the sport?

‘Live’ streaming of matches on YouTube has made a difference. People are now getting to hear commentary and watch the match. It has helped the sport to grow. Like chess, we have many coaches who train players. The focus of coaches is teaching the different techniques involved with the game.

top news
‘Was a coincidence’: Amit Shah explains breach at Priyanka Gandhi’s house
‘Was a coincidence’: Amit Shah explains breach at Priyanka Gandhi’s house
Navy chief says Chinese vessel entered Indian waters without permission
Navy chief says Chinese vessel entered Indian waters without permission
BJP lawmakers get an earful from Rajnath Singh. It is PM Modi’s message
BJP lawmakers get an earful from Rajnath Singh. It is PM Modi’s message
‘Was hooked’: Chennai techie spent 45 sleepless nights to spot Vikram lander
‘Was hooked’: Chennai techie spent 45 sleepless nights to spot Vikram lander
India or Australia? Ponting explains which team has a better bowling attack
India or Australia? Ponting explains which team has a better bowling attack
Mercedes Benz launches updated GLC featuring MBUX multimedia system
Mercedes Benz launches updated GLC featuring MBUX multimedia system
HDFC Bank net banking, mobile banking app outage continues
HDFC Bank net banking, mobile banking app outage continues
Rajeev Dhawan speaks on Ayodhya Verdict: Of sackings & threats | On The Record
Rajeev Dhawan speaks on Ayodhya Verdict: Of sackings & threats | On The Record
trending topics
HDFC BankHTLS 2019PM ModiIPL 2020 auctionSSC CHSL 2019Vikram landerShankara Re ShankaraXiaomi Mi Credit

don't miss

latest news

India News

cities