e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 19, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Cars crushed after school wall collapses in Saket, owners demand compensation

Cars crushed after school wall collapses in Saket, owners demand compensation

cities Updated: Aug 20, 2020 00:01 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi: At least seven parked cars were severely damaged after a portion of the boundary wall of Apeejay School in Saket’s J-block collapsed due to the rain on Wednesday morning, said deputy commissioner of police (south) Atul Kumar Thakur. Nobody was hurt, he added.

Delhi Fire Services officials said the fire control room received a call at 11.46am and dispatched two rescue teams. “The debris removal operation is on,” said a fire officer from the control room.

Residents of the area lodged a police complaint and demanded that school authorities compensate them for the damage.

Pawan Soni, president Saket J-block RWA, said the wall collapsed around 6.30am, burying nearly eight cars. He said it was a 12-feet-high wall with concertina wire fixed on the top.

“The wall, grilles and wires fell onto cars parked near the wall. It was not well constructed, as it had no pillars or foundation. The other sides of the school’s walls are also weak. It is a case of negligence on part of the school administration, and have registered a complaint with the police against them. We want them to compensate those whose cars have been severely damaged,” Soni alleged. He added that the South civic body should take cognisance of the incident and serve a notice to the school authorities.

A video of the cars buried in the debris was circulated widely on social media by residents of the area.

“Due to extremely heavy rains across the city a small part of our boundary wall broke down in an area where vehicles are not meant to be parked. There are no injuries. We regret since school is in Covid-19 mode and therefore an immediate response was not possible. We are working with authorities to rebuild the wall. Our focus is first to remove debris and ensure the safety of everyone there. We are working with all stakeholders involved to arrive at the best possible solution,” the school said in a statement released Wednesday evening.

According to civic officials, at least 13 incidents of wall or building collapse were reported till the evening, however, no casualty was reported. Some of the areas where portions of building collapsed include Chirag Dilli, Shahdara, Tahirpur, Gandhi Nagar, Todapur, Moti Nagar, Ashok Vihar, Nangloi Extension among others. Incidents of tree felling due to rain were reported from at least 12 locations across the city.

top news
India building new road to Ladakh for troop movement without observation from enemy: Report
India building new road to Ladakh for troop movement without observation from enemy: Report
Centre withdraws 10,000 soldiers from Kashmir to send a message
Centre withdraws 10,000 soldiers from Kashmir to send a message
Apple becomes first US company valued at $2 trillion in market value
Apple becomes first US company valued at $2 trillion in market value
Imran Khan breaks silence on Qureshi remark, says no problems in ties with Saudi
Imran Khan breaks silence on Qureshi remark, says no problems in ties with Saudi
Ex-FBI lawyer pleads guilty to doctoring email in Russia probe of Trump campaign
Ex-FBI lawyer pleads guilty to doctoring email in Russia probe of Trump campaign
Kamala Harris’s sister, step-daughter, niece to deliver speeches to nominate her as VP
Kamala Harris’s sister, step-daughter, niece to deliver speeches to nominate her as VP
Sushant Singh Rajput case: 5 factors behind SC order for CBI probe
Sushant Singh Rajput case: 5 factors behind SC order for CBI probe
Covid update: Facebook’s misinformation; Delhi hotels to open; Hyderabad cases
Covid update: Facebook’s misinformation; Delhi hotels to open; Hyderabad cases
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh Rajput's Death CaseMS DhoniUS elections 2020Oxford Covid-19 vaccine

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In