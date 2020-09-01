Casino operating from hotel busted in Faridabad, 12 arrested

cities

Updated: Sep 01, 2020 23:49 IST

Gurugram Faridabad police on Tuesday busted an illegal casino operating from a hotel in New Industrial Town (NIT) on Neelam Bata Road and arrested 12 people for gambling.

The police said ₹1.35 lakh and gambling chips worth ₹7.35 lakh were seized from the casino. A case under the gambling act was registered at Kotwali police station on Tuesday against the 12 arrested suspects.

The suspects were identified as Nitin Kumar, Ankit Singh, Anil Kumar, Anurag Singh, Firoze Khan, Sandeep Kumar, Amit (single name), Jatin (single name), Niket Azad and Harnek and two-Delhi based women, said police.

Dharna Yadav, assistant commissioner of police (crime against women), said that Niket Azad, a resident of Faridabad, was the main organiser and he has been setting up casinos in the city since the beginning of the lockdown. “Azad used to set up casinos in different establishments such as hotels, farmhouses, and guest houses etc. He is into illegal gambling for the past many years and is a history-sheeter,” Yadav said.

OP Singh, commissioner of police, said the police had received a tip that a casino was operating out of a hotel room and the organisers had rented the entire hotel on Monday to set up everything and invited people in the evening for gambling. The police said their team raided the hotel premises and unearthed a full-fledged dice joint being run from the dinning room of the hotel . “The casino was designed by Azad with the help of two women who have worked in different casinos and were associated with the kingpin since March,” Singh said.

Singh said there were no entry charges and only a limited people were invited. “Azad used to send detailed messages on WhatsApp to the gambling group regarding the time and location of the casino. He has set up casinos at more than 150 venues since March,” he said.

Azad used to work with a partner earlier but due to some financial dispute, they parted ways and started set up casinos in different areas, said the police.

All the suspects were released on bail by the magistrate later in the evening.

Earlier on August 22, the police had arrested six persons for allegedly running an illegal casino from a house in Faridabad’s Sector 5. The police had recovered ₹15,380 in cash and other gambling items from their possession.