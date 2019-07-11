CCTV cameras not a silver bullet to check crime in city

The Delhi government recently announced that it will install 3 lakh CCTV cameras in the next 50 days. The reason stated was to combat crime in the city. Delhi government has also promised to install these cameras in all schools across the city. The plan is to have eyes, aka a CCTV camera, at the corner of every street. Last year, in Chennai, the police announced that they would have a CCTV camera every 50 metres; Haryana government sanctioned Rs25 crore to install CCTV cameras across Gurugram.

But keen as the governments may be on upping vigil there is no public discussion on the issue, which is being posited and accepted as a great idea, as a social good, as a right and a protection.

Having cameras at strategic locations around the city is a good idea. They are used in cities across the world to monitor traffic violations and solve crimes, but covering the entire city with cameras is a costly exercise and we need to ask whether having so many cameras will actually prevent crime.

Studies conducted globally show that while installing CCTV cameras is effective to an extent in preventing crimes such as car theft, particularly in parking areas, such infrastructure has had negligible effect on preventing violent crimes. Unlike the general impression, CCTVs have not been shown to work as a deterrent to crime. They have only been useful in identifying and catching perpetrators after a crime has been committed.

One meta-analysis of 44 studies conducted in the US and the UK concluded that CCTV cameras were effective in reducing crime in parking lots and to a lesser extent in public transit. When it comes to women’s safety, there is even less evidence that it has an impact on prevention. Maybe, we need to look at where the cameras will be most effective and plan accordingly.

The second question we need to ask is what is being done with the footage that is gathered. It is unlikely that the footage from lakhs of cameras can be continuously monitored; therefore, it largely gets used after a crime has been committed.

Further, CCTVs have become ubiquitous in all private buildings as well. People are even installing them inside their homes. For example, every building in Gurugram has now installed cameras inside the complex, in elevators, lobbies etc. Most of the footage is actually of residents walking around, checking their teeth in the elevator mirror, talking to a friend. Do we really want to be watched all the time? We have to find a balance between surveillance and the right to privacy. We at least need to have a public debate before total surveillance is forced upon us as a way of life.

Security is a fast-growing industry. A 2017 report stated that the video surveillance market in India is valued at approximately Rs3,650 crore and is expected to grow to Rs9,150 crore by 2021.

Some research has shown that when CCTV cameras are planned as a solution alongside better lighting and urban planning, the impact is better. Cities need to plan a holistic strategy to ensure safety, rather than only focus on surveillance. There is place for the CCTV camera in the overall security setup, but it is not a silver bullet that will in itself reduce crime.

(Co-founder and CEO of Safetipin, the author works on issues of women’s safety and rights in cities)

First Published: Jul 11, 2019 03:40 IST