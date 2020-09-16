e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 16, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / CCTV stolen from parked PMPML buses in Pune

CCTV stolen from parked PMPML buses in Pune

cities Updated: Sep 16, 2020 20:34 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

PUNE: CCTV cameras installed in two parked buses of public transport utility were stolen on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday from an open ground near Aundh toll plaza, according to the police.

The two buses were among those leased by the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) which runs the city buses.

The four cameras stolen included the front and rear ones installed on two buses.

The cameras collectively cost Rs 12,000, according to the police.

A complaint was lodged by Pravin Murkute (49), the operation manager at the company that owns the buses - MP Enterprises and Associate Limited.

The space near the Aundh toll plaza was used by PMPML to park its buses when the lockdown came into effect. The space accommodated 32 buses, according to the police.

A case under Section 379 (theft) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Chatuhshrungi police station.

top news
Lok Sabha passes bill to bring co-operative banks under RBI supervision
Lok Sabha passes bill to bring co-operative banks under RBI supervision
Rajnath Singh to make statement on LAC in Rajya Sabha tomorrow
Rajnath Singh to make statement on LAC in Rajya Sabha tomorrow
Delhi riots case: Police file over 17,000-page charge sheet, name 15 people
Delhi riots case: Police file over 17,000-page charge sheet, name 15 people
Tatas’ bid puts them in front to bag new Parliament building contract
Tatas’ bid puts them in front to bag new Parliament building contract
Desperate measures: Pak passes FATF-linked bills in joint session  
Desperate measures: Pak passes FATF-linked bills in joint session  
Daily 90 minutes must to learn about Kim Jong Un: North Korea’s new order
Daily 90 minutes must to learn about Kim Jong Un: North Korea’s new order
‘How many police stations have CCTV cameras?’: SC asks states to respond in 2 months
‘How many police stations have CCTV cameras?’: SC asks states to respond in 2 months
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Parliament Monsoon Session LiveCoronavirus Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19SBI ATM withdrawal rulesKangana Ranaut

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In