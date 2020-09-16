CCTV stolen from parked PMPML buses in Pune

cities

Updated: Sep 16, 2020 20:34 IST

PUNE: CCTV cameras installed in two parked buses of public transport utility were stolen on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday from an open ground near Aundh toll plaza, according to the police.

The two buses were among those leased by the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) which runs the city buses.

The four cameras stolen included the front and rear ones installed on two buses.

The cameras collectively cost Rs 12,000, according to the police.

A complaint was lodged by Pravin Murkute (49), the operation manager at the company that owns the buses - MP Enterprises and Associate Limited.

The space near the Aundh toll plaza was used by PMPML to park its buses when the lockdown came into effect. The space accommodated 32 buses, according to the police.

A case under Section 379 (theft) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Chatuhshrungi police station.