CDSCO declares 11 drugs manufactured in Himachal of substandard quality

Updated: Aug 20, 2020 17:55 IST

Himachal Pradesh’s pharmaceutical industry has once again come under scanner as 11 drugs manufactured in the state have been declared of substandard quality by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), which also includes alcohol-based hand sanitisers.

An alert has also been issued by CDSCO regarding this. Of the 11 drugs, nine were manufactured in the Baddi-Barotiwala -Nalagarh (BBN) belt in Solan district, the remaining were manufactured in Sirmaur and Una districts. Most medicines were to treat fever, allergy, infection, hypertension, blood pressure.

In July 2020, 808 samples collected across the country were tested, of which 35 samples were declared of substandard quality, while 773 samples passed inspection.

State drug controller Navneet Marwaha said stern action will be taken against the units and show cause notices will also be issued to them. Stocks of these drugs will be withdrawn from the market.

Drugs manufactured in Himachal, which have been declared substandard after testing are batch 419-412 of Zepara–XT tablets (paracetamol tablets, 650 mg) manufactured by Zee Laboratories, 47 Industrial Area, Paonta Sahib, Sirmaur; batch VG8034 of Ramigal 5mg (ramipril Tablets IP 5 mg) manufactured on October, 2018 by Visa Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd, village Gullerwala, Baddi, Solan; batch no NPE003 of isopropyl alcohol 70% hand sanitiser manufactured on March 2020 in Noel Pharma Pvt Ltd, Baddi; Batch F512 of ethanol and isopropyl alcohol (medi-plus instant hand sanitizer) manufactured in May 2020 by Swisskem Healthcare, Una; batch 393 of isopropyl rubbing alcohol IP (addiisure instant hand sanitizer) manufactured on March 2020 by Addii Biotech Pvt Ltd in Kaundi village, Baddi; batch CVDT-1371 of calcium and vitamin D3 Tablets manufactured on April, 2019 by Wings Biotech 43 and 44 HPSIDC, Industrial Area, Baddi, batch A9123 of

Fluconazole Injection USP 0.2% W/V manufactured on April, 2019 by Aishwarya Healthcare in Thana village, Baddi; Batch ATT-110 of Escitalopram Tablets IP 10 mg manufactured on May 2019 by Alliaance Biotech, Katha village, Baddi; Batch CADG904001 of Carvedilol tablets IP 6.25 mg manufactured on April, 2019 by Celebrity Biopharma Ltd, Barotiwala, Solan; batch MT-19I04 of diclofenac potassium and paracetamol tablets (amgesic tablets) manufactured on September, 2019, by Martin and Brown Bio-Sciences, Malkumajra, Nalagarh Road, Baddi; and batch ZRB-12 of Zonerab (rabeprazole sodium gastro-resistant tablets IP) manufactured on July 2019 by VADSP Pharmaceuticals in Industrial Area, Phase- 1, Jharmajri, Baddi.