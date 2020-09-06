Central health institutes stay away from Punjab govt’s Covid care plan

cities

Two Centre government-run healthcare institutes in Bathinda and Ferozepur continue to stay away from Punjab’s Covid management plan even as the south Malwa region has witnessed a surge in coronavirus cases in the last fortnight.

Punjab is expecting a huge spike in coronavirus cases in September. Officials say central institutes should have voluntarily offered their infrastructure and manpower to fight against the pandemic as per their capabilities. But both institutes do not figure on district administration’s emergency plans.

Till Saturday, seven districts of the south Malwa region crossed 11,000 confirmed cases that was one-sixth of total 60,000 cases from Punjab.

Bathinda leads with over 3,000 cases, followed by 2,294 in Ferozepur. Mansa has the lowest number of positive cases at 779. There has been a surge in number of positive cases since the past 20 days. Bathinda reported 1,742 cases after August 15.

After assuming office as the first executive director of the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), Bathinda, Dr DK Singh had said on July 6 that coronavirus testing will commence within 10 days. The institute had reportedly secured all necessary approvals from the central government to work as a Covid-19 facility. Also, the institute had announced to start level-2 Covid care facility with 30 beds. But none of the two projects has started yet.

Medical superintendent Dr Satish Gupta, who is in home quarantine, said he can comment on starting testing and Covid care facilities on Tuesday.

Bathinda deputy commissioner B Srinivasan said AIIMS may start 20-bed care facility from next week, but there is still no clarity how much time it will take to roll out Covid testing.

Ferozepur has an 85-bed hospital managed by the railway ministry. It is originally meant for the railway employees posted in Ferozepur division comprising of several districts of Punjab and Himachal Pradesh.

A district official said the railway hospital was informally approached for Covid management but they did not respond.

Railway hospital officials said they have not been given a nod from the central railway authorities to chip in with Punjab health department for Covid management plan.

“The railway hospital stopped admitting patients for the last several days and even the staff members falling sick for various ailments, including suspected Covid cases, are sent to the Ferozepur district hospital,” said a doctor requesting anonymity.

Chief medical superintendent Dr Ranjana Sehgal, who is also in home quarantine, said the hospital is not attending Covid cases.

Ferozepur civil surgeon Vinod Sareen said the railway hospital works independently and the health department has no input about the medical facilities they have.

“District authorities are roping in the private hospitals whereas the central government’s institutes are not volunteering to handle Covid cases. Bathinda and Ferozepur parliamentary constituencies are represented by Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal and Sukhbir Singh Badal, both Akali leaders, and they should push the case with the Centre to strengthen pandemic management mechanism,” said an official.