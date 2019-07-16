Centre asks Delhi govt to submit status of housing for economically weaker sections

New Delhi

The Union ministry of housing and urban affairs (MoHUA) has asked the Delhi government to complete a survey to identify beneficiaries eligible under a slum rehabilitation scheme and submit a status report on the already constructed 17,000-odd flats for such people.

The directive comes days after the ministry was bombarded with applications from people seeking housing in the economically weaker section category.

In a meeting chaired by MoHUA secretary Durga Shankar Mishra, the Delhi Development Authority and the Delhi government have been directed to take measures to start the process to allot houses to beneficiaries under all verticals of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (urban).

“The secretary has directed the Delhi government submit a status report on the already-constructed 17,660 houses and around 16,000 houses under construction ,” read a statement issued by the ministry.

The ministry asked the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) and DDA to call for application forms online through their websites.

“These forms will be submitted through the Common Service Centre (CSC). DUSIB shall undertake rehabilitation of slum dwellers whereas DDA shall undertake housing demand for other urban poor,” a ministry official said.

A Delhi government official said, “The Delhi government has already started the survey to identify beneficiaries in slum clusters. It will be concluded soon. As far as giving housing to poor people is concerned, DUSIB has already identified slum clusters and will rehabilitate them.”

The ministry asked DDA to organise camps for selling around 40,000 houses constructed by it by associating with various financial institutes.

First Published: Jul 16, 2019 22:06 IST