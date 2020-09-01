Centre holds meetings with metro corporations, to issue guidelines on Wednesday

cities

Updated: Sep 01, 2020 23:44 IST

New Delhi: The ministry of housing and urban affairs is likely to issue on Wednesday standard operating procedures (SOPs) for restarting Metro services under the Unlock 4 guidelines, following discussions with the managing directors of 15 Metro rail corporations on Tuesday.

Officials aware of the development said the SOPs will be issued after approval by the Union home ministry. Under its Unlock 4 plan, issued on Saturday, the home ministry had allowed Metro services in a graded manner from September 7.

The meeting on Tuesday was chaired by urban housing ministry’s secretary Durga Shankar Mishra and was attended by the managing directors of 15 metro rail corporations, officials said.

“As informed earlier, the Metro Rail operations have been allowed from 7th September, 2020. The SOPs already circulated were discussed today through video conferencing by DS Mishra, secretary, MOHUA with MDs of various Metro companies. The suggestions were considered in the meeting and accordingly SOPs are being finalised. MOHUA minister Hardeep S Puri, will be announcing SOPs/guidelines in this regard on 2nd September,” ministry spokesperson Rajeev Jain said.

In its Saturday order, the home ministry had said that the standard operating procedure (SOP) for Metro will be issued by the ministry of housing and urban affairs.

“We discussed the broad outline of the guidelines today. The same will need to be discussed and finalised with the home ministry tomorrow (Wednesday) and issued by afternoon. We heard suggestions of Metro managing directors, which will be considered and accordingly the SOP will be finalised. The final guidelines will be announced by the minister on Wednesday,” said an official, who was part of the meeting.

The Metro corporations have been asked to prepare a list of stations where trains will begin operations in consultation with the state governments.

Passengers will have to follow strict guidelines on wearing a mask and practising social distancing norms failure of which may result in fines, officials said.

The metro rail companies are also free to impose their own restrictions based on the scale of the pandemic in the region, officials had told HT earlier. “Broadly we may have few stoppages and open the stations in a phase wise manner, there will mandatory thermal screening, face masks, social distancing, contact-less ticketing etc, which will have to be practised,” an official aware of the development had said.

In addition to this, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), which provides security to Metros, have chalked out protocols to ensure smooth and contactless travel in the time of the pandemic.

Officials aware of the development said Delhi Metro corridors will begin operation in a phase wise manner. “Suggestions were made to begin operation of metros with large corridors in phases. We will begin in a graded manner,” the official said.