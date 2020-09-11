Centre issued ₹50 crore for development of constituency, claims Dakha MLA

cities

Updated: Sep 11, 2020 23:52 IST

Having completed 11 months as a legislator, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and MLA Manpreet Sigh Ayali on Friday presented a report card of the development works undertaken in the villages of Dakha constituency.

In a press conference convened at his office, Ayali said the central government had issued a grant of ₹20 crore from the 14th financial commission, besides ₹26 crore under MGNREGA scheme in the accounts of the workers and another ₹4 crore for construction material like bricks, crusher, sand, iron bars, interlocking tiles, and for playgrounds.

He said that over 7,000 workers had benefited from these grants.

Ayali, who had won the bypolls from the Dakha constituency defeating Congress candidate Sandeep Singh Sandhu in October last year, said that in the last three and a half years, said the state government had failed to initiate rural development in the state.