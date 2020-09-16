e-paper
Home / Cities / Centre okays Haryana Orbital Rail link between Palwal and Sonipat

Centre okays Haryana Orbital Rail link between Palwal and Sonipat

cities Updated: Sep 16, 2020 00:18 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

The Union cabinet on Tuesday approved the construction of the Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor Project from Palwal to Sonipat aimed at decongesting the railway network in the National Capital Region (NCR).

The project is estimated to cost Rs 5,617 crore and completed over five years.

The project will see rail lines bypassing Delhi and is a crucial infrastructure project for the Indian Railways. A Haryana government spokesperson said the corridor will render rail travel facility to 20,000 passengers everyday other than carrying more than 50 million tonnes of freight every year.

The alignment of this 121-km project is adjacent to the western peripheral (Kundli-Manesar-Palwal) Expressway and has been under consideration for some time. The project will have connectivity with all the existing railway routes originating from Delhi and passing through Haryana State as well as with the Dedicated Freight Corridor network.

“This rail line will start from Palwal and end at the existing Harsana Kalan station (on Delhi-Ambala section). This will also connect with the existing Patli Station (on Delhi-Rewari line), Sultanpur station (on Garhi Harsaru-Farukhnagar Line) and Asaudha Station (on Delhi Rohtak Line),” read a statement from the cabinet committee on economic affairs (CCEA).

The project will be implemented by Haryana Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (HRIDC), a joint venture company set up by the ministry of railways with the government of Haryana. Private stakeholders will also participate.

It is expected that the districts of Palwal, Nuh, Gurugram, Jhajjar and Sonipat districts of Haryana will benefit with this rail line.

“This will facilitate diversion of traffic not meant for Delhi thus decongesting NCR and will help in developing multimodal logistics hubs in Haryana State sub-region of NCR. It will provide high-speed seamless connectivity of this region to Dedicated Freight Corridor network resulting in reduction of cost and time of transportation for EXIM (export-import) traffic from NCR to ports of India, making exports of goods more competitive,” the Cabinet statement read.

In a statement, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala said this would strengthen the roads and railways network in the national capital region

