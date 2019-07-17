Chacko gives more powers to Cong working presidents in Dehi

New Delhi

The Congress’s Delhi unit in-charge PC Chacko on Wednesday wrote to the party’s Delhi chief Sheila Dikshit, informing her that he had directed the three working presidents to “independently look after organisational affairs in the area allotted to them”.

In his letter, Chacko told Dikshit that the assembly elections were just months away and the party needed to be “streamlined as early as possible”.

“As you are not keeping well and are hospitalised, I did not receive any reply to any of my letters, in the interest of the party, I am authorising working presidents to hold meetings of the DCC (district Congress committee) presidents and block presidents in their respective areas and take appropriate decisions to activate the party and report to you the decisions taken,” the letter read.

Chacko reminded Dikshit of his previous three letters, written on June 29, July 1 and July 13.

Dikshit refused to comment on the matter, saying she had “not seen any of these letters Chackoji had sent”. “I have not been keeping well. I have not seen the letters so I cannot comment on it,” she said.

The former CM had ordered the reappointment of 280 block committees last month on the recommendation of a five-member committee set up to assess the reasons behind the party’s defeat in the Lok Sabha polls.

Chacko put a stay on the new appointments, claiming the decision was taken without keeping the three working presidents of the Delhi unit in the loop.

“I am sorry to say that a senior leader of your stature should not have flouted the AICC (All India Congress Committee) directive and taken this decision,” he said in his letter dated July 13.

First Published: Jul 17, 2019 21:14 IST