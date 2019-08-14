Chandigarh introduces rumble strips to make roads comfortable, safer

cities

With the recarpeting work on roads getting completed, the UT administration has started painting rumble strips at the points where speed breakers were installed earlier on the conjunction of V3 and V4 roads with V5 roads. The strips are being painted at the roads which have cycle tracks marked on or along them. Officials of the UT engineering wing claim that besides alerting the drivers about a cycle track ahead, the strips will also prevent commuters from spinal issues caused by driving over a speed breaker.

A senior official said, “Ever since July, rumble strips are being painted at these points under the Smart City initiative. It was found that the strips are enough to alert a vehicle with a small vibration instead of a sudden jerk of a speed breaker.”

“Right now the painting work has been halted due to monsoon, but within a few months, all the roads maintained by the UT administration will have these markings,” the official said.

Hailing the move, Dr Ravi Gupta, professor of orthopaedics at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, said, “A speed breaker, especially when it is not visible, can indeed damage the spine as the driver and passengers are not ready for a sudden jerk. In extreme cases, crossing over a speed breaker can also cause a compression fracture in the spines of the commuters.”

Gurjusjit Singh, a member of the Chandigarh Cycling Club, said, “The administration is taking a right step in this direction, as the rumbling will alert the drivers and make roads safer for cyclists. Some villages in Punjab have rumble strips as well, where the village traffic merges with the main road, and they are is quite effective there.”

But is it enough?

Umesh Sharma, professor at the civil engineering department of Punjab Engineering College, who specialises in transportation, said traffic calming devices, other than speed breakers, are required for an ideal solution.

“The purpose is to caution the driver. The ideal solution is a combination of cat’s eyes, which come with blinkers that are visible from afar, even at night. They were installed the sides of Purv Marg, but most of them were stolen as they are made of metal,” said Sharma, adding that the Indian Road Congress wasn’t clear on what the ideal traffic calming device was.

