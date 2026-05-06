1 dead, 5 hurt during late-night clash in Hisar; one arrested

Police have arrested a man for gunning down one person and injuring five others during a late-night clash on Monday at Hisar’s Uklana. Police said that the accused, Pradeep Sony, who claimed to be a local BJP worker, has been booked under Section 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Hisar police spokesperson said that wooden sticks and two pairs of shoes were recovered from the crime spot, adding that the Hisar superintendent of police (SP) Siddhant Jain has formed an SIT to probe the matter. (HT Photo for representation)

The deceased, Shubham, was a resident of Bhana village in Adampur who was declared dead by doctors at a Hisar hospital. The injured—Mukesh, Pawan Bedi, Vivek (alias Jatin), Sonu, and Monu—sustained injuries and were admitted to a private hospital in Hisar for treatment.

According to eyewitnesses, the incident took place on Monday night when accused Sony, who recently joined the BJP, stopped his vehicle at a confectionary shop at Uklana around 10.45 pm on Monday night and suddenly a group of masked assailants reached in a Bolero vehicle there.

The eyewitnesses said that the assailants attacked Sony with sticks and iron rods. In bid to save himself, the BJP leader allegedly opened fire from his licensed pistol that killed one man and injured five others.

Hisar police spokesperson said that wooden sticks and two pairs of shoes were recovered from the crime spot, adding that the Hisar superintendent of police (SP) Siddhant Jain has formed an SIT to probe the matter.

According to police, the preliminary investigation suggested that the incident occurred as Sony has personal enmity with one of five injured Pawan Bedi. However, Sony said that the masked assailants intercepted and thrashed him as he was actively nurturing support for the BJP’s Uklana municipal committee chairman nominee.